Disney gives update on new coffee and bake shops coming to the BoardWalk
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Just months after announcing some special updates to Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, Walt Disney World is sharing exciting details that are sure to excite Florida foodies and visitors alike. The resort announced Tuesday that the new Carousel Coffee shop will be opening soon. [TRENDING: Florida...
Destination D23 returning to Walt Disney World
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company is planning to bring back Destination D23 to the Walt Disney World Resort beginning next year. Beginning Sept. 8, D23 fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements, see sneak peeks, and hear special behind-the-scenes stories from special guests and Disney leaders.
Janet Jackson to bring rhythm nation to Orlando on upcoming tour stop
ORLANDO, Fla. – In case you were missing her much, Grammy award-winning pop sensation Janet Jackson is back to bring rhythm nation to Central Florida on her upcoming tour. Jackson will make a stop at Orlando’s Amway Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, as part of her “Together Again” tour with special guest Ludacris.
EPCOT: DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game gets debut date
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to join Scrooge McDuck, Donald, nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, Launchpad and Webby as they search for priceless treasure around EPCOT. The new scavenger hunt game, Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, will debut on Dec. 16. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Pixar-themed finisher medals for 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend unveiled
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – RunDisney is showing off the finisher medals for the upcoming 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend. The final event in the 2022-2023 runDisney race season celebrates the power of friendship and the magic of Pixar with the Pixar Pals, leaders described on Disney’s blog. [TRENDING:...
16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release. The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.
3 more sleeps until it’s cooler
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a big storm system in the middle of the country that is already bringing severe weather to Texas and Oklahoma. This front will build into Central Florida by Thursday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. We will see the chance for some strong...
Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway
OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway. The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies, according to family
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jake Hescock – the former UCF football player who suffered cardiac arrest while jogging in Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 6 – died, according to his family and UCF football coach Gus Malzahn. A social media post by his cousin Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk read in...
Check out these events to kickoff 100-year anniversary celebration at Orange County Library System
The 2023 year will be a milestone one for the Orange County Library System, which later in the year will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Between January and the 100th anniversary date of Nov. 8, 2023, the library will be hosting a series of events to celebrate, including a special kickoff event on Jan. 7.
Orlando man struck, killed while trying to cross Orange County road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando man died a day after being struck while trying to cross State Road 436 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 7:24 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 436 and...
19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday when his Jeep Wrangler crashed and overturned on an Orange County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Lake Underhill Road near South Palermo Avenue, just south of State Road...
Ormond Beach Proud Boys leader wants Capitol riot trial moved to Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Ormond Beach man scheduled to go to trial for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking a federal judge to move his trial to Virginia. Joseph Biggs, a Florida leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested in the weeks immediately following the Jan. 6 violence.
2 found shot to death after hours-long investigation at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were found shot to death Monday in Orange County after an hours-long investigation, officials said. Deputies were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Alston Drive near Orlo Vista for reports of shots fired, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
4 ways the community can help support library services
The end of the year is an exciting time for many. It is often a period for reflection, gathering, and of course, giving. The Friends of the Orange County Library System, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose role is to support programs and initiatives not typically covered in the library’s budget, kicks off its end-of-year giving campaign each November.
Seminole County schools working to ensure 1,500 students have happy holidays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Workers with Seminole County Public Schools began filling student wish lists on Monday, which was the last day to drop off donations for the Giving Tree program. “We have banded together with the community partners, as well as our social work division, and we are...
Man shot, killed at Brevard McDonald’s after attacking driver over mistaken identity, deputies say
PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a McDonald’s in Port St. John after he attacked a driver who was eating in his car in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to deputies. The fatal shooting happened...
