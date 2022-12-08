ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney gives update on new coffee and bake shops coming to the BoardWalk

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Just months after announcing some special updates to Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, Walt Disney World is sharing exciting details that are sure to excite Florida foodies and visitors alike. The resort announced Tuesday that the new Carousel Coffee shop will be opening soon. [TRENDING: Florida...
BAY LAKE, FL
Destination D23 returning to Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company is planning to bring back Destination D23 to the Walt Disney World Resort beginning next year. Beginning Sept. 8, D23 fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements, see sneak peeks, and hear special behind-the-scenes stories from special guests and Disney leaders.
BAY LAKE, FL
Janet Jackson to bring rhythm nation to Orlando on upcoming tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – In case you were missing her much, Grammy award-winning pop sensation Janet Jackson is back to bring rhythm nation to Central Florida on her upcoming tour. Jackson will make a stop at Orlando’s Amway Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, as part of her “Together Again” tour with special guest Ludacris.
ORLANDO, FL
EPCOT: DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game gets debut date

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to join Scrooge McDuck, Donald, nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, Launchpad and Webby as they search for priceless treasure around EPCOT. The new scavenger hunt game, Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, will debut on Dec. 16. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
BAY LAKE, FL
16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release. The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.
WINTER PARK, FL
3 more sleeps until it’s cooler

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a big storm system in the middle of the country that is already bringing severe weather to Texas and Oklahoma. This front will build into Central Florida by Thursday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. We will see the chance for some strong...
ORLANDO, FL
Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway

OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway. The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.
OVIEDO, FL
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
ORLANDO, FL
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies, according to family

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jake Hescock – the former UCF football player who suffered cardiac arrest while jogging in Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 6 – died, according to his family and UCF football coach Gus Malzahn. A social media post by his cousin Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk read in...
ORLANDO, FL
4 ways the community can help support library services

The end of the year is an exciting time for many. It is often a period for reflection, gathering, and of course, giving. The Friends of the Orange County Library System, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose role is to support programs and initiatives not typically covered in the library’s budget, kicks off its end-of-year giving campaign each November.
ORLANDO, FL

