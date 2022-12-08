ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KKTV

Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado secretary of state certified the 2022 general election on Monday. “The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as the conclusion of a mandatory recount in the race for Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race,” part of a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office reads.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy's newest proposed rate hike comes as a shock to some Coloradans

Xcel Energy is asking the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to approve a more than $312 million revenue increase to help cover improvements to the power grid. If approved, the cost will translate to the customer's electricity bills starting in September of 2023.  The proposed rate hike was a shock to retired healthcare worker, Barbara Drennan. "Is there no feeling for limited income people? I mean you can't keep raising and raising and raising," Drennan said.                 The proposal would cost the average residential customer $7.33 more a month (8.2%), and the average small business $10.16...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I’m talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during “11 News at Noon.”
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Governor Polis extends disaster declaration order

(COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order on Saturday, Dec. 10 to extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza, and other respiratory illnesses another thirty days until Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The declaration allows access to federal funds and gives healthcare facilities additional resources for recovery and to rapidly […]
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
burlington-record.com

Permit issued for $2 billion Northern Colorado reservoir project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a key permit for the long-debated project in Northern Colorado that will draw water from the Cache la Poudre River and create two new reservoirs to support the region’s growing population, a move that one opposition group has already pledged to battle in court.
COLORADO STATE

