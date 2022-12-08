Read full article on original website
As the holiday hiring season ramps up, businesses in Colorado are taking a cautious approach
It’s the end of the shift at Amazon’s delivery facility just east of Denver in Aurora. Workers are getting the final packages of the day ready to load on an army of vans that will take the boxes to their final destination. “Really it is the month between...
New Colorado law banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs goes into effect next month
Beginning on January 1, 2023, the new Colorado law that prohibits the sale of non-cage-free eggs will go into effect. The law, House Bill 20-1343, was signed earlier this year. "Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens. The Colorado general assembly passed HB20-1343 to...
New Colorado law will prohibit sale of eggs that aren't cage-free
A new Colorado law requires eggs sold at grocery stores to come from cage-free hens. That means Colorado egg producers need to make required changes too.
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado secretary of state certified the 2022 general election on Monday. “The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as the conclusion of a mandatory recount in the race for Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race,” part of a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office reads.
Audit of how Colorado evaluates schools and districts has officials and educators at odds over results
The approach Colorado uses to measure, rate and bolster schools and districts is working like it’s supposed to, according to a legislative mandated audit, which said the accountability system is a “reasonable and appropriate” way to evaluate school performance. Not everyone agrees with that assessment, though. Some...
Boebert’s reelection victory official after recount
Lauren Boebert's reelection victory in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is official.
Live updates: 'Everything north of I-70 is closed' due to whiteout conditions
A winter storm has brought blizzard warnings to northeastern Colorado and will drop more than a foot of snow in the mountains by the time it's over.
Xcel Energy's newest proposed rate hike comes as a shock to some Coloradans
Xcel Energy is asking the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to approve a more than $312 million revenue increase to help cover improvements to the power grid. If approved, the cost will translate to the customer's electricity bills starting in September of 2023. The proposed rate hike was a shock to retired healthcare worker, Barbara Drennan. "Is there no feeling for limited income people? I mean you can't keep raising and raising and raising," Drennan said. The proposal would cost the average residential customer $7.33 more a month (8.2%), and the average small business $10.16...
Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I’m talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during “11 News at Noon.”
Governor Polis extends disaster declaration order
(COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order on Saturday, Dec. 10 to extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza, and other respiratory illnesses another thirty days until Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The declaration allows access to federal funds and gives healthcare facilities additional resources for recovery and to rapidly […]
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
Permit issued for $2 billion Northern Colorado reservoir project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a key permit for the long-debated project in Northern Colorado that will draw water from the Cache la Poudre River and create two new reservoirs to support the region’s growing population, a move that one opposition group has already pledged to battle in court.
Web Designer Refusing To Create Sites for Gay Weddings Worked for CO Conspiracists and Anti-LGBTQ Bigot
303 Creative LLC, a Littleton-based web design company whose case before the Supreme Court will decide the fate of anti-discrimination laws in Colorado and other states, provided services for some of Colorado’s most extreme conservatives during the 2022 election. 303 Creative is owned by Lorie Smith, who is challenging...
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
