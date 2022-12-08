Xcel Energy is asking the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to approve a more than $312 million revenue increase to help cover improvements to the power grid. If approved, the cost will translate to the customer's electricity bills starting in September of 2023. The proposed rate hike was a shock to retired healthcare worker, Barbara Drennan. "Is there no feeling for limited income people? I mean you can't keep raising and raising and raising," Drennan said. The proposal would cost the average residential customer $7.33 more a month (8.2%), and the average small business $10.16...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO