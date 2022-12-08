Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams - State Finals

Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 GHSA state champions are crowned

It is officially state championship week in Georgia! The 2022 GHSA state finals kick off Thursday (December 8) and continue Friday and Saturday at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium.

You can follow all of this week's state championship action on SBLive Georgia , including live Georgia high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark SBLive's Georgia high school football scoreboard and check out the individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

7A SCOREBOARD | 6A SCOREBOARD

5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD

3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD

1A SCOREBOARD (PUBLIC) | 1A SCOREBOARD (PRIVATE)

You can also watch dozens of Georgia high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

---

