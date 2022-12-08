Iguana wanders into Florida substation, causes 'large scale outage'

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in a Florida city said a "large scale outage" for power customers was caused by an iguana that wandered into a substation.

The City of Lake Worth Beach, Fla., said a 'large scale' power outage was caused by an iguana that wandered into a substation. File Photo by Slegrand/Wikimedia Commons

The city of Lake Worth Beach said on Twitter that the city's power company, Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility, dispatched repair crews Wednesday to tackle a "large scale outage."

The city said the outage was caused by an iguana that wandered into the 6th Avenue Substation and came into contact with equipment.

The city's outage tracking map confirmed power was restored later in the day.

Green iguanas, native to Central America, South America and some Caribbean islands, are considered an invasive species in Florida.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com