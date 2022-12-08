Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
9to5Mac
Apple unveils 2023 edition of Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge
Every year, Apple promotes an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for the New Year, and this time was no different. The company has just unveiled the 2023 edition of the “Ring in the New Year” challenge, which encourages Apple Watch users to close all three activity rings for seven days in a row during the first week of the year.
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
9to5Mac
Apple mulls opening browser engine, NFC, and more to third-party apps
After a lot of pressure from the European Union and other governments around the world, it seems that Apple is for the first time considering making deep changes to iOS and the App Store. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is planning to open up even more iOS functionality to third-party apps, including the browser engine and NFC.
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
9to5Mac
Ulysses 29 now lets users organize their writings into Projects
Ulysses, the popular Markdown editor and writing app, is getting an important update this week with version 29. The update now lets users organize their writing into Projects with dedicated sections, Keyword Pools, and more. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Ulysses 29. What’s new in...
9to5Mac
How to enable ‘More Frequent Updates’ for Live Activities in iOS 16.2
A neat under-the-radar feature coming to iPhone with iOS 16.2 is the ability to customize Live Activities for “More Frequent Updates.” But even though the capability is valuable, you may not want it turned on for all available apps, more on that below. Here’s how to enable Live Activities more frequent updates on iPhone.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
iPadOS 16.2 brings these improvements for Stage Manager, plus AirTag tracking alerts
Along with the release of iOS 16.2, Apple on Tuesday also released iPadOS 16.2 for iPad users. While the new version of the operating system comes with the same refinements as the iPhone version, it also adds new features specific to the iPad – such as support for external displays when using Stage Manager.
CNET
iOS 16's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Updates, Lock Screen and More
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 for the iPhone has been out for three months and is available for anyone with a compatible iPhone. Installing the new operating system software on your iPhone gives you loads of new features and settings including a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage icon.
Apple Music Sing Launches To Scratch That Karaoke Itch
Apple has announced a new feature for its global Apple Music subscribers that'll make it easier to hold impromptu karaoke sessions with an iPhone or Apple TV.
Twitter Blue relaunching on Monday with these features; Musk says character limit will increase to 4,000
Twitter is set to relaunch the Twitter Blue subscription service on Monday. After speculation, the company officially made the announcement this weekend. Twitter Blue will offer a handful of features at launch, including blue checkmarks for subscribers. Those users who subscribe via Twitter for iOS, however, will pay a higher price than those who subscribe via the Twitter website…
9to5Mac
Prepare for a deluge of AI photo apps, as Lensa AI tops the App Store charts
With Lensa AI taking the top slot in the App Store charts, thanks to the viral appeal of its “magic avatars,” brace yourself for a deluge of AI photo apps – both real and fake. AI and machine-learning have so far been buzzwords that developers love to...
9to5Mac
Here’s how to test iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite before you actually need it
Apple’s new Emergency SOS iPhone via satellite feature is live in the US and Canada with support for more countries coming soon. Read on for how to test iPhone Emergency SOS messages via satellite so you know how to use it in case you ever need to rely on it.
9to5Mac
Apple ‘not currently considering’ adopting RCS, despite EU law requiring iMessage interoperability
A new report from Bloomberg today says that Apple is planning to open the iPhone up to third-party app stores for the first time. The report, however, also says that Apple hasn’t made a decision on “how it may open iMessage and its Messages app to third-party services.”
9to5Mac
Apparent Apple Music API change breaks popular ‘Cider’ third-party app for Windows [U]
Update: Right as this story was published, Cider says it found a new workaround to make the app work again. The developer cautions that this “may be a temporary fix until we can find something more prominent to work with.”. There are a number of popular and powerful third-party...
9to5Mac
tvOS 16.2 with Siri voice recognition and Apple Music Sing now available to users
Following the release of iOS 16.2 and other software updates, Apple also made tvOS 16.2 available to Apple TV users on Monday. The update brings multi-user voice recognition for Siri and also Apple Music Sing with the karaoke experience to the Apple TV operating system. New features coming to Apple...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
9to5Mac
Tim Cook in Japan: Praises Sony camera sensors, ahead of rumored iPhone 15 improvements
A series of tweets from Tim Cook in Japan include the usual fare – praising developers who work with Apple, celebrating the use of Apple tech in education, and so on – but one less usual one. Cook also tweeted a photo of a visit to Sony’s secretive camera sensor facility in Kumamoto.
