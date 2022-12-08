New Irish pub coming to familiar site at Kansas City Power & Light in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Irish pub with a modern twist is taking over the site of a former Irish pub at Kansas City Power & Light.

The entertainment district announced Thursday that KC Hooley House, a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar, will open in early 2023.

KC Hooley House will be located in the former Dubliner site, which closed in March after its 10-year lease expired.

The Kansas City Business Journal reports that the Dubliner’s former co-owner Ryan Haverty is now back as co-owner of KC Hooley House. He’s one of four local entrepreneurs, who together have over 50 years of restaurant and hospitality experience, running KC Hooley House now.

“Every big city nationally and internationally has a great Irish pub, the city’s pub, a place to be proud of. We look forward to making KC Hooley House that destination for locals and tourists alike,” Haverty said in a news release.

Power & Light said Hooley House will have a modern take on an authentic, traditional Irish pub. It will serve “elevated American classics as well as a modern approach to traditional Irish favorites.”

The new pub will have a large dining area with space for live music. There will also be a second bar and lounge area where KC Hooley House will offer a small plate menu and craft cocktail experience.

“Throughout the last several months I’ve gotten to know the amazing local team behind this concept, and I cannot wait to help their vision come to life next year,” John Moncke, president of Power & Light District, said in the release.

