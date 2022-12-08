Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Greenlight expanding into Chili
Chili, N.Y. — Greenlight Networks will be expanding in the Rochester area. The company is adding fiber optic internet service in Chili, with a goal of bringing service to 6,000 households there by the end of 2023. Mark Murphy, Greenlight's founder and CEO, said the expansion should lead to...
13 WHAM
Toy drive benefits children at Willow Domestic Violence Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Local police officers made a special toy delivery Monday. Representatives from the Rochester, Brighton and Irondequoit police departments were on hand to donate toys they collected to the Willow Domestic Violence Center. The Purple Box Campaign helps provide the gift of hope and healing to children...
13 WHAM
Second town hall event to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — City leaders and advocates will hold another town hall event next Monday to discuss a potential public takeover of Rochester Gas & Electric. Metro Justice and the city's at-large councilmembers, Miguel Melendez, Kimberly Smith, Stanley Martin, Willie Lightfoot and Mitch Gruber, will host the town hall Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rochester Public Library's Gleason Auditorium.
13 WHAM
Dansville Balloon Festival cancelled for 2023
Dansville, N.Y. — A Labor Day tradition that dates back 41 years will not continue in 2023. Organizers announced the Dansville Balloon Festival has been cancelled. The volunteer group behind the event cited a lack of help. Due to continued decline of volunteer staffing and the financial environment we...
13 WHAM
Remembering a key player in the Rochester labor movement
Rochester, N.Y. — On Sunday, a memorial was held for Bruce Popper - an important spearhead in the labor movement not only in Rochester, but also across New York state. Bruce died Nov. 23 at age 71 after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was a...
13 WHAM
Tops cuts ribbon on renovated Canandaigua store
Canandaigua, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets unveiled its new-look store in Canandaigua Tuesday morning. A $1.8 million renovation project brought new LED lighting, expanded self-checkouts, renovated bathrooms, new flooring, a new bottle redemption center, a Citizens Bank, designated parking spots for veterans and more. Store manager Sean Grant said...
13 WHAM
Gnome for the Holiday event held at Watermark Legacy
Rochester, N.Y. — Santa Claus hosted a special 'Gnome for the Holidays' event at Watermark Legacy at Clover Blossom on Sunday. The event featured an ice carving demonstration by locally renowned ice carver Jeffrey Bleier, who competed in the Winter Olympics and has headlined winter-themed events around the region.
13 WHAM
Community comes together praying for safe return of missing St. John Fisher student
Clifton Springs, N.Y. — Dozens of community members gathered Sunday to share their experiences with Kenny DeLand Jr. and pray for his safe return home. DeLand Is a student at St. John Fisher currently studying abroad in France, but he has been missing since late November. Sunday afternoon, community...
13 WHAM
Missing St. John Fisher student's father: 'We're scratching our heads'
Rochester, N.Y. — The search continues for a St. John Fisher University student reported missing in France. Kenneth DeLand Jr., 22, was supposed to return home later this week from a semester spent studying abroad. Instead, his family are desperately calling for someone to find him. DeLand's family members...
13 WHAM
Messy mix later this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've managed to miss out on most of the snow so far this Fall in Rochester, but it looks like that trend may be coming to an end shortly. It's been a relatively mild and snow free start to the snow season for the area. With the exception of the Buffalo lake effect snow event last month, most areas in WNY have had nearly no snow.
13 WHAM
Holly Trolley Rides return to NY Museum of Transportation
Rush, N.Y. — The New York Museum of Transportation in Rush welcomed Santa and Mrs. Clause to their museum on Sunday. Children were able to pose with them for photos and join them on the museum's trolley ride. All attendees were able to enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary cookies, hot...
13 WHAM
Rare December sunshine for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine is always tough to see in the month of December in WNY. For one thing, the total visible day length during this time of year is only around 9 hours. So , even if the Sun decided to come out for an entire day, we'd still have 15 hours of darkness and only 9 hours to potentially see some sun.
13 WHAM
Two Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — Two city firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on the job. Barbara Pierce, the city's communications director, confirmed that information to 13WHAM Sunday but didn't provide further details. Captain David Abdoch from the Rochester Fire Department responded to an inquiry by providing the...
13 WHAM
Sunshine today, but winter will make a return this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We'll see some sunshine stick around for much of the day today. The weather will look nice. But it will still be chilly, even during the afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 30s. Tonight, a few more clouds will make a return overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 20s then.
13 WHAM
Family of 10 safe after basement fire on Stutson Street
Rochester, N.Y. — One child was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Charlotte early Monday. Crews responded to a home on Stutson Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. and extinguished a fire in the basement within 20 minutes. Firefighters said a man and eight children escaped before crews...
13 WHAM
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
13 WHAM
Rochester man arrested following chase on Thruway
Eden, N.Y. — Police used spike strips to end a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that led them across Western New York on Sunday. New York State Police attempted to stop a 2019 Nissan Sentra around 1:30 p.m. on the New York State Thruway in Eden for a vehicle and traffic violation.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Man shot while driving, crashes into light pole
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Ames and Masseth Street for the report of shots heard in the area around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, reports came in of a vehicle that crashed into a light pole one block away at the corner of Immel Street and Masseth Street.
13 WHAM
Police recover some of vehicles stolen in Gates rental car heist
Gates, N.Y. — The search continues for several suspects accused of stealing more than a dozen vehicles from a Hertz rental car lot near the Greater Rochester International Airport. Police said at least five people broke into the Hertz storage lot on Ajax Road in Gates late Saturday night,...
13 WHAM
Man found dead in car on Alphonse Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's north side early Tuesday. Police responded to Alphonse Street near Hudson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for reports from a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found William Maddox, 35, with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's...
