valdostatoday.com
Man arrested for drugs tried to flee Valdosta police on bicycle
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Barney resident was arrested for drug related charges after trying to flee from Valdosta officers on a bicycle. Jones, Saveon D, African American male, age 39, resident of Barney, Georgia. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:18 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department...
GBI investigation leads to meth arrest
PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
wfxl.com
Husband arrested for murder after alleged accidental shooting in Irwin County
A man behind bars is being charged with his wife's death in Irwin County. On Sunday December 4, Irwin County deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Bark Road, in what was reported to the 911 center as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. ICSO says that victim...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested after allegedly destroying interior of house, harming his grandmother
Keigan Jones of Douglas was recently arrested in connection to an incident that took place in September after his grandmother reportedly believed "the devil was in him." Jones allegedly entered the home, began destroying things, and slammed his 75-year-old grandmother to the ground in front of two juveniles. According to...
WALB 10
VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Both teenagers were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
WCTV
Taylor County middle school student arrested in alleged school shooting threat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms a middle school student was arrested Monday, after allegedly compiling a list of names along with threats to do harm. The student attends Taylor County Middle School, and the list reportedly included names of current students, according to the...
TCSO: Student arrested for compiling a list of students to harm
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested a student at Taylor County Middle School on Monday for compiling a list of students' names and making statements to do harm to them.
WCTV
Family looks for answers nearly two months after violent laundromat attack in Pelham
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man said he is lucky to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery and assault outside a laundromat in Pelham. It’s nearing two months since the late October incident, and Pelham police say there’s no one in custody. Wayne Davis doesn’t remember...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
wfxl.com
A DUI investigations leads to an arrest of a wanted convicted Valdosta felon
The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man who was charged with multiple charges, including the possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. According to VPD, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Barack Obama Boulevard. After receiving a call of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.
wfxl.com
Police: Brooks man arrested for having over 27 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine
A Barney man was arrested in Valdosta, Friday morning for possessions of narcotics and fleeing from officers. On December 9, just after midnight, the Valdosta Police Department attempted to make a stop, a suspect was riding a bicycle without lights. According to VPD, the suspect later identified as 39-year-old Saveon...
WALB 10
Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
wfxl.com
Shoplifting arrest leads to a Valdosta police officer being struck in the face
A Valdosta man has been arrested for assaulting an officer after being confronted about shoplifting. On Tuesday, December 6, just before 3:15 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the Best Buy, located on 1705 Norman Drive, in regards to a shoplifting incident. According to VPD, when officers arrived on the...
valdostatoday.com
Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy
VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
WALB 10
2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street. Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home...
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 12/08/22: School Shooting Hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In schools across Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia there have been multiple cases of what authorities call “swatting,” calling police with an active shooter warning that turns out to be a hoax. In the past several weeks there have been a dozen such hoaxes...
douglasnow.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with 12-year-old in the home
A man who allegedly assaulted a female with her 12-year-old child in the home is now facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted. A copy of a report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the incident leading to the charges against 22-year-old Bradley Camden Spikes occurred on December 2 around 1:30 a.m. A CCSO sergeant was dispatched to the scene, a residence on Timber Trail, and spoke to a Nicholls Police Department officer upon arrival.
fox13news.com
Missing Florida teen from Taylor County found safe, officials say
PERRY, Fla. - Within two hours of issuing a statewide alert for a missing Florida teen, officials say she was found safe. Law enforcement officials were searching for a 14-year-old girl who may have been traveling with an 82-year-old woman. The Missing Child Alert was issued around 3:50 a.m. Monday but ended around 5:40 a.m.
GBI makes arrest of alleged important figure in drug trafficking network
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it made an arrest related to a drug trafficking network in south Georgia.
