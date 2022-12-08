ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Related
valdostatoday.com

Man arrested for drugs tried to flee Valdosta police on bicycle

VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Barney resident was arrested for drug related charges after trying to flee from Valdosta officers on a bicycle. Jones, Saveon D, African American male, age 39, resident of Barney, Georgia. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:18 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

GBI investigation leads to meth arrest

PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Both teenagers were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

A DUI investigations leads to an arrest of a wanted convicted Valdosta felon

The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man who was charged with multiple charges, including the possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. According to VPD, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Barack Obama Boulevard. After receiving a call of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy

VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street. Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 12/08/22: School Shooting Hoaxes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In schools across Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia there have been multiple cases of what authorities call “swatting,” calling police with an active shooter warning that turns out to be a hoax. In the past several weeks there have been a dozen such hoaxes...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with 12-year-old in the home

A man who allegedly assaulted a female with her 12-year-old child in the home is now facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted. A copy of a report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the incident leading to the charges against 22-year-old Bradley Camden Spikes occurred on December 2 around 1:30 a.m. A CCSO sergeant was dispatched to the scene, a residence on Timber Trail, and spoke to a Nicholls Police Department officer upon arrival.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
fox13news.com

Missing Florida teen from Taylor County found safe, officials say

PERRY, Fla. - Within two hours of issuing a statewide alert for a missing Florida teen, officials say she was found safe. Law enforcement officials were searching for a 14-year-old girl who may have been traveling with an 82-year-old woman. The Missing Child Alert was issued around 3:50 a.m. Monday but ended around 5:40 a.m.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL

