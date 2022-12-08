The 5 best cat brushes and combs we tested for short and long hair

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The average cat is excellent at self-grooming, spending anywhere from 15% to 50% of the day cleaning themselves. However, both long- and short-haired cats can benefit from regular brushing or combing to help remove loose hair and distribute natural skin oils throughout the coat, said veterinarian Aimee Simpson, medical director of VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia .

For this guide to the best cat brushes, I tested 22 different grooming tools over a 10-month period with two cats, one with short hair and one with long hair. I evaluated slicker brushes, dematting combs, deshedding tools, curry brushes, and grooming gloves. I also consulted with veterinarians and professional groomers about the advantages of grooming a cat and how best to get the job done. Read more about how I tested these products at the end of this guide.

Best brush for short hair cats: Furbliss Pet Brush, available at Chewy and Amazon for $14.99

The versatile Furbliss Pet Brush is the only grooming tool most short-haired cats will ever need and it even removes fur from upholstery and clothing.

Best brush for long hair cats: Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Cats, available at Chewy for $15.99

The Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush helps detangle matted undercoat fur and can be cleaned out with the push of a button.

Best cat deshedding brush: Furminator Deshedding Tool, available at Chewy for $33.55

The tightly packed teeth on the Furminator Deshedding Tool pull loose hair and dirt from a cat's undercoat without irritating the skin.

Best dematting comb for cats: Chris Christensen Cat/Carding Buttercomb #013, available at Chris Christensen for $54

The Chris Christensen Cat/Carding Buttercomb #013 has teeth of two different lengths to dig into and untangle mats.

Best cat grooming gloves: HandsOn All-In-One Bathing and Grooming Gloves, available at Chewy and Amazon for $24.99

HandsOn Grooming Gloves are an ideal way to remove hair, dirt, and dander from cats that are sensitive to grooming and handling.

Pros: 100% medical-grade silicone, two-sided design, can be used wet or dry for grooming and massage, back side can be used to remove hair from clothing and upholstery, available in two designs, dishwasher and washing machine safe, 100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons: Hair difficult to remove from brush when dry

A good curry brush is ideal for grooming a short-haired cat, according to Melissa Tillman, owner of Melissa Michelle Grooming in San Leandro, California. I was impressed by the Furbliss Pet Brush not just because its flexible silicone nubs are gentle and effective at removing loose hair, but because it can also be used to massage a pet, remove hair from clothing and upholstery, and dispense shampoo in the bath.

This two-sided brush is made from 100% medical-grade silicone. On the front, there are flexible nodules that smooth out the topcoat and stimulate circulation. At the back, it is crisscrossed with reservoir cells to hold shampoo for deep-cleaning while bathing. When dry, the backside can also be gently rubbed over clothing and upholstery to remove hair and lint.

The Furbliss comes in two different designs. The blue brush has dense, cone-shaped teeth for short-haired pets and the green brush has larger, more widely spaced nubs for long-haired pets. I tried both on my long- and short-haired cats and didn't notice a major difference between them. Each one worked well on both types of fur.

The lightweight brush was easy to grip and use. Fur sticks to the silicone material, making it a challenge to clean out, but it can be rinsed under warm water or even thrown in the dishwasher or washing machine. While the Furbliss can help to remove loose hair, dirt, and dander from long-haired cats, it really shines on cats with shorter hair. Its durability offers a lifetime of grooming, massaging, and cleaning up after your pet.

Pros: Self-cleaning button retracts pins for easy hair removal, ergonomically designed handle with rubber grips, stainless steel pins detangle mats and tangles, good for undercoat care

Cons: Short-haired cats won't get as much out of this brush

All of the slicker brushes I tested worked reasonably well to smooth out matted fur and remove excess hair on long-haired cats. The size of the brush head and retractable pins on Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush , however, make it stand head and shoulders above the rest. When the brush's pins are full of hair, pressing a button on the back pushes the front plate forward and dislodges the hair.

Safari's lightweight slicker brush has an ergonomic handle with rubber grips. Its 3-by-2-inch paddle with 288 stainless steel pins (yes, I counted!) is nimble enough to get into hard to reach places.

While this brush can be used on both long and short hair, it does its best work with long-haired cats with thick, heavy undercoats. It couldn't remove every mat, but it did a great job helping me combat those on the chest and under the arms of my long-haired cat.

If your cat's coat is severely matted, the tangles will likely require a carding comb like our pick from Chris Christensen . In more extreme cases, they may need to be cut out; that job is best left to professionals, according to Simpson. "You should never try to cut mats out of your cat's hair with scissors. This can lead to accidental laceration of the skin," she said.

For cats that are prone to the occasional tangle, however, the Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is an affordable, easy-to-use tool that gets the job done.

Read our full review of the Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for cats .

Pros: Tightly packed stainless steel teeth extract hair easily, lightweight, easy to grip, small enough to reach tight spots, self-cleaning fur-ejector button, comes in two sizes

Cons: Requires frequent cleaning with fur-ejector button

I did not know how much hair my cats had in their undercoats until I got a hold of a deshedding tool. Out of the five deshedders I tested over the last year, two were extremely effective at removing excess fur from both short- and long-haired cats: the Andis Pet Deshedding Tool and the Furminator Deshedding Tool . The Andis Deshedder did a slightly better job than the Furminator and we previously named it our top pick, but it is rarely in stock. As a result, we recommend the Furminator as the best brush for shedding. It's also a favorite of Keith Harper, veterinarian at VetnCare in Alameda, California.

In just a few strokes, the Furminator removes as much, if not more, fur than most of the other deshedders do in an entire brushing session. The power of the tool lies in its tightly packed stainless steel teeth, which reach beneath the topcoat to gently catch hold and remove hair deep in the undercoat without causing discomfort or irritation to a cat's skin.

The tool comes in two sizes. The small one has a 1.75-inch wide blade and is meant for cats up to 10 pounds. The blade on the medium-size brush is 2.65-inches wide and is meant for cats over 10 pounds. Both brushes have an ergonomic handle and fur ejector button to release collected hair.

Neither of my cats seem to experience discomfort while being brushed with this deshedding tool — one absolutely adores it — and the curved plastic edge prevents the blade from accidentally cutting into their skin.

The only thing I dislike about this brush is that it is so effective it fills up with hair after just a few strokes and has to be freque

Best dematting comb for cats

The Chris Christensen Cat/Carding Buttercomb #013 has teeth of two different lengths to dig into and untangle mats.

Pros: Dual-length stainless steel teeth, solid brass spine, lightweight, comfortable to use at different angles

Cons: Pricey, only useful for untangling matted fur

Long-haired cats are prone to developing tangled mats in their undercoat, causing discomfort and, in some cases, leading to illness. "Matting causes the hair to pull at the skin, which is painful," said Simpson. At the hind end, urine and feces may also stick to mats, increasing the risk of skin and urinary tract infections.

To smooth out matted fur, the best comb on the market is Chris Christensen's Cat/Carding Buttercomb #013 , according to Loel Miller, owner of Mobile Grooming by Loel in Walnut Creek, California. We found she was right and it ultimately beat our old top pick JW Pet Gripsoft Cat Slicker Brush . Chris Christensen's comb excelled at digging into mats and untangling the fur caught within them.

The lightweight comb has stainless steel teeth embedded in a solid 6-inch spine. The teeth alternate in a pattern of long and short tines. The comb has no real handle, just an approximately 1/4-wide ridge that runs its length. It turns out that the lack of a handle actually makes this comb more versatile and easier to use — it can be held comfortably at any angle to work out tangles.

Chris Christensen's buttercomb was, without question, the best of the combs we tested and its hefty price reflects its quality. But while it's excellent for mats and tangles and costs a fraction of regular visits to a professional groomer, there's not much point in purchasing it for short-haired cats. It doesn't do much to remove fine, untangled hair.

Best cat glove groomer

HandsOn Grooming Gloves are an ideal way to remove hair, dirt, and dander from cats that are sensitive to grooming and handling.

Pros: Good for cats who are sensitive to grooming, flexible and comfortable, available in five sizes, can be used wet or dry, good for massage or bathing, durable

Cons: Remove relatively little hair, dirt, and dander compared to other brushes and combs

"Some cats naturally adore being groomed, some tolerate being groomed, and some are irate at the concept," said Miller.

Those who refuse to be groomed with a brush or a comb may tolerate grooming gloves, which fit closely to the natural shape of the palm. "Using a grooming glove or a soft rubber grooming brush can acclimate your cat to the feeling of being brushed in a gentle way," said Simpson.

I found the well-constructed HandsOn All-in-One Bathing and Grooming Gloves to be the best of the brands that I tested. The rubber palms are covered with rounded nubs, three clumps on each finger and two on the thumb. The other side of the glove is made of strong nylon fabric with a Velcro closure at the wrist that secures it snugly.

The gloves come in five sizes, junior to extra large. As an average-size woman, the medium-size pair fit me comfortably. Unlike the other gloves I tested, these didn't feel overly bulky when I made a fist or bent my fingers. HandsOn Gloves can be used dry or wet, and so far they have not cracked, torn, or grown mildew, which the company claims is a feature of their durability.

Relative to all of the other brushes and combs I tested, gloves are the worst at removing hair from a cat's coat. However, if your cat is sensitive to brushing, HandsOn Grooming Gloves will help to remove at least some fur along with dirt and dander.

Deshedding tools

Andis Pet Deshedding Tool : The hooked teeth on the Andis Deshedding Tool deftly remove hair from a cat's undercoat without irritating the skin. Because it proved slightly more effective than the Furminator in testing, we previously crowned the Andis our top brush for cats that shed. Unfortunately, the Andis Deshedder is frequently out of stock, so we have demoted it to runner-up.

: The hooked teeth on the Andis Deshedding Tool deftly remove hair from a cat's undercoat without irritating the skin. Because it proved slightly more effective than the Furminator in testing, we previously crowned the Andis our top brush for cats that shed. Unfortunately, the Andis Deshedder is frequently out of stock, so we have demoted it to runner-up. Bissell Furget It All-in-One Grooming Brush : I liked this dematting brush and it did a good job at removing excess undercoat. The pile of fur it extracted was comparable to that of the Furminator. The tool is comfortable to hold but slightly larger and less agile than the Andis or Furminator.

: I liked this dematting brush and it did a good job at removing excess undercoat. The pile of fur it extracted was comparable to that of the Furminator. The tool is comfortable to hold but slightly larger and less agile than the Andis or Furminator. GoPets Dematting Comb Grooming Rake : Given that it has a curved-tooth design similar to the Andis and Bissell tools, I was surprised to find that this brush removed far less hair than its competitors, even despite having a dual-headed rake.

: Given that it has a curved-tooth design similar to the Andis and Bissell tools, I was surprised to find that this brush removed far less hair than its competitors, even despite having a dual-headed rake. SleekEZ Original Deshedding Tool : This affordable wooden tool with a wavy stainless steel blade has a pleasing look and is easy to hold. Of the three deshedding blades we tested, however, this one did the worst job at actually removing hair from the undercoat.

Slicker and pin brushes for cats with long hair

Litterbox.com Grooming Brush : Litterbox.com's bamboo grooming brush, which has stainless steel pins on one side and soft boar bristles on the other, doesn't fit into any of our defined testing categories, but I like that it is two brushes in one. It works well for a short-haired cat but is not particularly effective at removing the undercoat from a long-haired cat.

: Litterbox.com's bamboo grooming brush, which has stainless steel pins on one side and soft boar bristles on the other, doesn't fit into any of our defined testing categories, but I like that it is two brushes in one. It works well for a short-haired cat but is not particularly effective at removing the undercoat from a long-haired cat. JW Pet Gripsoft Cat Slicker Brush : This brush has a soft, ergonomic grip and you can't beat its price, but the big, round head makes it difficult to get to hard-to-reach spots.

: This brush has a soft, ergonomic grip and you can't beat its price, but the big, round head makes it difficult to get to hard-to-reach spots. Hartz Groomer's Best Slicker Brush : Hartz's affordable slicker brush works well. It has tightly spaced metal pins with protective plastic tips arranged in an easy-to-use design. But unlike the Safari , it is a challenge to clean after use.

: Hartz's affordable slicker brush works well. It has tightly spaced metal pins with protective plastic tips arranged in an easy-to-use design. But unlike the Safari , it is a challenge to clean after use. Litterbox.com Slicker Brush : This brush is made of natural bamboo with metal bristles. The teeth remove hair well, but the brush's head is wide and rectangular, making it both difficult to get at hard-to-reach areas and a challenge to clean.

: This brush is made of natural bamboo with metal bristles. The teeth remove hair well, but the brush's head is wide and rectangular, making it both difficult to get at hard-to-reach areas and a challenge to clean. Master Grooming Tools Single Flexible Slicker Brush : This two-sided slicker brush worked well and I liked the flexibility of having two brushes of different tooth densities in one tool. Removing hair from the pins after cleaning was a challenge though.

: This two-sided slicker brush worked well and I liked the flexibility of having two brushes of different tooth densities in one tool. Removing hair from the pins after cleaning was a challenge though. Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush : Hertzko's slicker brush worked just as well as Safari's to remove hair from a cat and self-clean that hair from its teeth. However, the brush head's larger size is better shaped for a dog than a cat.

Curry brushes for cats with short hair

Kong Cat Zoom Groom Multi-Use Brush : While Kong's curry brush is less expensive than our top pick from Furbliss, the test cats were less comfortable with its long, firm teeth. Compared to the Furbliss brush , this rubber brush was less effective at removing hair and dirt, and it cannot be used to remove hair from clothing or upholstery.

: While Kong's curry brush is less expensive than our top pick from Furbliss, the test cats were less comfortable with its long, firm teeth. Compared to the Furbliss brush , this rubber brush was less effective at removing hair and dirt, and it cannot be used to remove hair from clothing or upholstery. Epona Glossy Groomer : This hand-size curry brush is far too large to use on an average-size cat.

Cat grooming gloves

Mr. Peanut's Grooming Hand Gloves : These one-size-fits-all neoprene grooming gloves are covered in almost 180 silicone nubs. But while they have an adjustable Velcro strap to keep them on, I found Mr. Peanut's gloves bulky, imprecise and, like all grooming gloves, a poor substitute for removing hair unless you have a handling-sensitive cat.

Combs

Babyliss Pro Pet Carding Pet Comb : Of the tools I tested, this comb's design is the most similar to Chris Christensen's version . Like that far pricier brush, it has teeth of two lengths embedded in a thin spine but it is about 30% larger. That larger size made it harder for the tines to dig into mats. For anyone that balks at the price tag on the Chris Christensen, I would recommend this comb as an affordable alternative.

: Of the tools I tested, this comb's design is the most similar to Chris Christensen's version . Like that far pricier brush, it has teeth of two lengths embedded in a thin spine but it is about 30% larger. That larger size made it harder for the tines to dig into mats. For anyone that balks at the price tag on the Chris Christensen, I would recommend this comb as an affordable alternative. JW Pet Gripsoft Cat Comb : This ultra-affordable comb with a comfortable plastic grip was our top pick prior to testing the Chris Christensen and Babyliss combs. In comparison, its uniform teeth are less effective at actually breaking through mats to get them untangled.

: This ultra-affordable comb with a comfortable plastic grip was our top pick prior to testing the Chris Christensen and Babyliss combs. In comparison, its uniform teeth are less effective at actually breaking through mats to get them untangled. Resco Pro-Series Rotating Pin Comb : This well-constructed comb has rotating stainless steel teeth and a long, heavy handle. Unlike carding combs with teeth of two lengths, its uniform tines do a poor job at breaking up mats.

: This well-constructed comb has rotating stainless steel teeth and a long, heavy handle. Unlike carding combs with teeth of two lengths, its uniform tines do a poor job at breaking up mats. Safari Pet Products Cat Shedding Comb : With dual-length teeth in an opposite pattern to the Chris Christensen and Babyliss, this comb did a decent but less effective job at working through matted fur. The wooden handle also made it harder to maneuver at awkward angles.

Other cat brushes we consideredTypes of cat grooming tools

There are a wide variety of tools available for brushing a cat:

Grooming gloves: Grooming gloves are best for cats who are sensitive to brushing or who love a good massage. Like regular gloves, they fit over the hand and secure at the wrist. On the palm, dozens of raised, soft-but-firm rubber or silicone nubs help to remove loose hair, dirt, and debris while stimulating circulation and distributing the natural oils that keep the skin and coat healthy.

Grooming gloves are best for cats who are sensitive to brushing or who love a good massage. Like regular gloves, they fit over the hand and secure at the wrist. On the palm, dozens of raised, soft-but-firm rubber or silicone nubs help to remove loose hair, dirt, and debris while stimulating circulation and distributing the natural oils that keep the skin and coat healthy. Curry brushes: Curry brushes are the next step up from a grooming glove. Like gloves they have soft-but-firm rubber or silicone nubs that won't rake the skin and bother sensitive cats. Curry brushes are good for massage, stimulating circulation, and distributing natural oils, as well as for removing dirt, loose hair, and debris.

Curry brushes are the next step up from a grooming glove. Like gloves they have soft-but-firm rubber or silicone nubs that won't rake the skin and bother sensitive cats. Curry brushes are good for massage, stimulating circulation, and distributing natural oils, as well as for removing dirt, loose hair, and debris. Slicker brushes: Slicker brushes are a type of pin brush with dozens of closely packed metal tines that are thin and flexible enough to move comfortably along the curves of a cat's body. These brushes do a better job removing dead and loose hair in the topcoat and undercoat than grooming or curry gloves and can even undo loose tangles. We especially love those that come with a self-cleaning button.

Slicker brushes are a type of pin brush with dozens of closely packed metal tines that are thin and flexible enough to move comfortably along the curves of a cat's body. These brushes do a better job removing dead and loose hair in the topcoat and undercoat than grooming or curry gloves and can even undo loose tangles. We especially love those that come with a self-cleaning button. Deshedding tools: Short- and long-haired cats with thick pelts benefit immensely from a deshedding tool that reaches down into the fur to remove the undercoat and loose hair. The best deshedding tools extract so much hair that using them regularly significantly decreases the likelihood of mats and tangles.

Short- and long-haired cats with thick pelts benefit immensely from a deshedding tool that reaches down into the fur to remove the undercoat and loose hair. The best deshedding tools extract so much hair that using them regularly significantly decreases the likelihood of mats and tangles. Dematting combs: Dematting combs are ideal for cats that are prone to developing mats or tangles. These tools reach into knots, gently picking them apart and smoothing them out. Dematting combs are not as useful for cats who do not develop mats because they are not intended to remove loose hair and debris.

What kind of brush is best for cats?

Cat brush FAQs

The best brush for your cat depends on the type of hair they have. Cats with long hair need a slicker or pin brush and possibly a deshedding tool to remove dead hair and dirt from their topcoat and undercoat. Long-haired cats that are prone to mats may also need a comb that can dig into dreadlocks and slowly untangle them. A slicker or pin brush can also be used on a short-haired cat, but they may prefer the feel of a soft, rubber curry comb. A grooming glove is another good option for short-haired cats, particularly if they are handling sensitive.

Is brushing good for cats?

Yes! Brushing a cat removes dead hair and skin cells that would otherwise end up being swallowed in the process of grooming or shedding onto your floor. The less hair a cat consumes, the less likely they are to have regular hairballs. Brushing also distributes the natural oils in the coat that keep it shiny, stimulates blood circulation and, above all, helps a cat and their guardian to bond.

How often should I brush my cat?

Opinions differ even among professionals as to how often a cat should be brushed. According to the ASPCA , brushing once or twice a week can help keep a cat's coat healthy. VCA Hospitals recommends brushing your cat daily, especially if they have long hair or a thick coat. Tillman's rule of thumb is to brush your cat as often as they will let you, while Harper said he has no rule of thumb but that guardians should at least be running their hands, if not a brush or comb, over their cat's body once daily. Older cats who cannot self-groom may need more regular sessions than younger cats.

How often should I use a deshedding tool on my long-haired or thick-coated cat?

Again, there are no universally accepted rules for brushing with a deshedding tool. For instance, Andis recommends using its deshedder a few times a week, while Furminator recommends using its tool once a week.

How long should a brushing session with my cat last?

Cats "can go rapidly from purring to flailing sharp claws in your face" during grooming, according to Miller. Instead of sticking to a set period of time, pay close attention to your cat's body language. If they become agitated or attempt to move away from the brush or comb, call an end to the session and pick it up again later.

How can I make brushing pleasant for my cat?

The earlier you begin to introduce your cat to brushing, the better. "Kittens that are regularly groomed and have their nails trimmed become used to being handled," said Simpson. To set your cat up for brushing success, Simpson recommends positioning them in a comfortable, quiet area and pairing gentle strokes of the brush or comb with delicious treats. Lickable foods such as Easy Cheese and Inaba Churu are especially high-value for many cats. Simpson said cats are less likely to be anxious if you work alone without restraining them.

Why do cats shed?

Shedding is a normal function of any animal with hair, Harper told Insider Reviews. "Everything has an expiration period," he said. "The hair will run its course, it'll fall out, and it will be replaced by a new follicle."

How does a cat's tongue work to remove hair?

A cat's tongue is covered with papillae, small rounded nubs that face backwards and help a cat retain food while eating. When they lick and groom their body, those papillae also capture dead, loose hair.

Why do cats get hairballs?

The same papillae that trap hair while grooming prevent a cat from spitting out what they remove. The hair has nowhere else to go but down the throat and into the stomach. Most of the hair a cat swallows will be digested normally and excreted into a litter box. In some cats, particularly those with luxurious, long coats, some hair will remain in the stomach where it slowly accumulates. Eventually, that ball of hair becomes irritating and there's only one way to get it out: by vomiting.

If a cat is shedding more than usual, what might be going on?

There are various reasons a cat may begin to shed more than usual, Harper said. Skin irritations due to parasites like fleas or allergies to a new food or something in the environment may cause a cat to scratch more often and lose additional hair in the process. After a traumatic injury, a cat may also shed more around the wound, especially if they are able to scratch at the spot.

What should a cat parent do if they find a rash, scab, or other skin irritation?

Most minor scratches and scabs will resolve on their own either without intervention or with the application of an over-the-counter skin ointment or salve such as Neosporin, according to Harper. But if there's no change in three days, or if the irritation worsens, he recommends contacting your veterinarian.

Does my cat need a bath?

While cats don't need to be bathed, Miller said baths are effective for removing dander and dead undercoat and keeping a cat's coat fresh. However, not many cats enjoy being bathed by their guardians. If you think your cat might be willing to be bathed, introduce it cautiously and use a shampoo designed specifically for cats, not humans. If your cat really needs a cleaning but won't tolerate bathing, try a grooming wipe like Earthbath's hypoallergenic version .

When should I take my cat to a professional groomer?

Anytime a cat is heavily matted and requires shaving, it's best to consult a professional. "Cats' skin is easy to cut, so it's best to leave that up to us," said Tillman. If you have a cat who dislikes being brushed, don't hesitate to hire a groomer to do the basics, too. "It's best not to push the limits of a cat where you are in danger of being injured," said Miller.

Our cat brush testing methodology

To identify the most effective cat brushes and combs for this guide, I conducted the following tests on 22 different brushes and combs. Most tools were received as editorial review samples from their manufacturers. Insider Reviews purchased the Furminator, Resco Comb, SleekEZ Tool, Chris Christensen Buttercomb #013, Master Grooming Tools Brush, Hertzko Brush, and Epona Glossy Groomer.

Hair removal test : To objectively compare the brushes in the deshedding tool and slicker brush categories, I used a different one every three days to give my short-haired cat a complete brushing. The removed hair was placed in labeled plastic baggies that were then laid side by side to reveal which tool removed the most.

Ease of use test: While using each grooming tool, I evaluated the following characteristics:

How easy the tool was to use overall

The weight of the tool

The size of the tool and how well it fit in my hand

How well the tool accessed hard-to-reach places

How easy the tool was to clean after use

Dematting test: This test was devised for the products in the dematting comb category. For each comb, I began by rolling, mashing, and entangling a large pile of undercoat fur removed from my long-haired cat using a deshedding tool. I then attempted to restore the fur to its smooth, unmatted state with the comb. The top three tools went on to tackle the small mats that form on my cat's chest and under his forelegs where he has trouble reaching during grooming. The comb that dematted the hair most easily and efficiently was declared the winner.

Our experts

We consulted with the following veterinarians and groomers for this guide to the best cat brushes:

Keith Harper, DVM, veterinarian, VetnCare Alameda , Alameda, California

Harper earned his veterinary degree at the Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2011. After completing his studies, he returned home to the Bay Area where he worked as a general practitioner for various clinics, including Banfield Pet Hospitals and VCA Animal Hospitals. He currently practices veterinary medicine at VetnCare in Alameda. We interviewed Harper over the phone on February 17, 2021.

Loel Miller, owner, Mobile Grooming by Loel , Walnut Creek, California

Miller trained with a certified master groomer to earn her grooming chops. She is a member of the National Dog Groomers Association of America, National Cat Groomers Institute of America, and California Professional Pet Groomers Association. We consulted with Miller via email in June 2020.

Aimee Simpson, DVM, medical director of VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Simpson earned a veterinary degree at University of Pennsylvania in 2005. That same year she joined the team at VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, working her way up to the position of medical director. We consulted with Simpson via email in June 2020.

Melissa Tillman, owner, Melissa Michelle Grooming , San Leandro, California

Tillman has been grooming pets professionally for 16 years. Prior to opening her own business, Tillman practiced her craft in the Bay Area at Planet Pooch, Fancy Feet Grooming, Aussie Pet Mobile, and Who Let the Dogs Out. We consulted Tillman via email in June 2020.

Websites

For additional information on cat grooming, we consulted the following online sources:

Cat Grooming Tips , ASPCA

Grooming and Coat Care for Your Ca t, Tammy Hunter, DVM and Cheryl Yuill, DVM, VCA Hospitals

A Hairy Dilemma , Cornell Feline Health Center