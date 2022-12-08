Read full article on original website
How Cold Is Too Cold to Ride Outdoors? Three Cycling Editors Weigh In.
It’s December, and the thermometer is dropping across the Northern Hemisphere, posing a familiar question for cyclists everywhere: Ride or hide?. It’s the seasonal quandary that rolls around each calendar. Do you stay inside or ride the trainer, or head out and brave the chilly temps and frozen appendages? This time of year, every cyclist must identify his or her personal threshold for venturing outside. For some, it’s that magical temperature separating knee from leg warmers. For others, the breaking point is when the snow piles high enough to block the front door. Below, our editors identify the conditions that separate indoor from outdoor cycling fun.
Nats Park has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays
WASHINGTON — Nationals Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Enchant in Washington, D.C. More than 4 million lights fill the stadium to create an immersive holiday experience. “It is absolutely unbelievable to watch this event gets built,” said Heather Gordon, Enchant’s company manager. “Everything from the...
How One Woman Trained for a 998-Mile Dogsledding Race Across Alaska
As a child, Blair Braverman dreamed of being a dogsledder the way other kids aspire to be astronauts, movie stars, or deep ocean explorers. Growing up in California’s Central Valley, where snow was a foreign concept, Braverman would nonetheless pull on Rollerblades, tether herself to her golden retriever, and pretend she was mushing.
Might I Suggest Faking a Holiday Nap?
There’s nothing like visiting your parents to help you assess the origins of your personality traits. From my mother, I received endless energy, obstinance, and curiosity—though I tragically did not receive superb hand-eye coordination. From my father, I received resourcefulness, endurance, and a love of dancing—and, also tragically, I did not receive his ability to nap. He naps every single day and wakes up refreshed and kind. Unfortunately, I inherited my mother’s relationship to napping, which is either a complete non-starter situation or conking out for three hours and waking as irritable as we are confused.
Skate at the Stunning Rink at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Located in Jackson, New Hampshire, is the beautiful Emerald Lake, which transforms into a stunning natural ice rink in the winter months. The three-acre ice rink...
fitchburgstar.com
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season
Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
Lace Up Your Shoes, Boise’s YMCA Christmas Run Returns to In-Person Event
After two years of going virtual, the YMCA Christmas Run is happening in person in 2022!. Maybe 2022 was the year you made a goal of being more active and just started running or walking. You may have never thought about being part of a road race before. With that in mind, it's our pleasure to introduce you to the YMCA Christmas Run, which is part road race and part costume contest. The 39-year-old tradition is the perfect way to end the year for both running newbies and seasoned vets.
Rules You Must Know Before Parking Your RV for the Winter
Traveling in an RV can lead to all kinds of magnificent adventures. However, what about parking your RV for the winter? What are the rules? The post Rules You Must Know Before Parking Your RV for the Winter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
travelawaits.com
Uber Offering Sleigh Rides For Free In Santa’s Official Hometown
Christmas begins with the sound of bells… sleigh bells, that is. Uber has gotten in the Christmas spirit! They are offering the first-ever free and on-demand reindeer sleigh rides for folks in Finland’s Rovaniemi region. A Ride Just Like The Christmas Story. Santa’s reindeer (real ones!) draw your...
