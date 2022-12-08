Read full article on original website
CDC: Flu activity "very high" in 7 states and Washington D.C.
At least 25 U.S. states or territories recently have had "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier than in...
BBC
Strep A: Symptoms to look out for
Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks. But despite six deaths in children across the UK, no children have died in Scotland. Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.
Thrillist
The CDC Is Warning of a New Listeria Outbreak That's Sickened People in 6 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced details of an ongoing investigation into a multistate listeria outbreak. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are joining the CDC to continue the investigation. The group...
Map: How bad is the flu in Missouri?
(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
CNBC
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
americanmilitarynews.com
CDC recommends masks for COVID over holidays for 3rd year
With the holiday season in gear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again encouraging Americans to wear masks and take other measures to minimize the spread of multiple respiratory illnesses now circulating, including COVID-19. While experts are expressing cautious optimism about COVID levels this winter, it’s being...
This flu season is bound to be historic, but masks can help, says the CDC
A face mask that can offer protection from respiratory infection. Deposit PhotosFlu, COVID-19, and RSV infections continue to put pressure on the healthcare system.
Flu season intensifies with 6M infected in US: CDC
Twelve children have died from the flu so far, the CDC said, and the cumulative hospitalization rate is the highest it's been at this point in the flu season since 2010-2011.
Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know
Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey?
US study: Over half of car crash victims had drugs in system
A large U.S. government study has found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams
Schools send advice to parents amid Strep A deaths
Schools are issuing health and safety advice to parents and carers after a surge in cases of Strep A, reportedly causing the deaths of up to seven children in England and Wales.Strep A, or Group A Streptococcus or Streptococcus pyogenes, is a bacteria commonly found in the nose and throat and can cause impetigo, strep throat and scarlet fever.Parents and carers are being warned to be aware of symptoms such as muscle aches and tenderness, and to prevent the spread of bacteria by practicing good hygiene.A school in Hammersmith and Fulham, London, issued detailed advice on the causes and symptoms of...
WebMD
Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children
Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
CDC encourages mask-wearing as holidays overlap with ‘tridemic’
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to mask up again to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu — a tridemic of respiratory illnesses that are spreading around the country.
Flu surged after Thanksgiving, as early season continues to worsen
Flu surged in the United States after Thanksgiving, bringing the most severe week yet in a season that hit the county extra early. More than a third of all flu hospitalizations and deaths so far this season were reported in just the past week, and cases also jumped nearly as much.
School pupil dies after suspected Strep A infection
A school pupil in Sussex has died after having suspected invasive Strep A illness, bringing the UK total to 16.Data as of Thursday from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 13 children aged under 15 had died in England since September.Two other deaths of children had been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 15 at that point.On Friday, the UKHSA said a Hove Park School pupil, whose age and gender were not given, had died having had suspected invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are...
newsymom.com
The Flu Continues to Ravage Homes
As the holiday season gets into full swing, the gift of sickness is being passed around from friends and family. Unfortunately, this year it seems to be worse than in recent years. There can be a lot of reasons for this, but it is necessary to note that one thing can help protect our young and elderly from getting to flu so bad they need to be hospitalized. Nobody wants to spend any time in the hospital during this time of year. Read on to learn more about safety precautions, especially the vaccine.
BBC
Strep A among Carmarthenshire school scarlet fever outbreak
Three cases of invasive strep A have been identified in an outbreak of scarlet fever at a primary school. Carmarthenshire's Brynaman Primary School has seen 30 reported cases of scarlet fever in its pupils. Two children were admitted to hospital - one of them to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales...
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
