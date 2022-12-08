ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Strep A: Symptoms to look out for

Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks. But despite six deaths in children across the UK, no children have died in Scotland. Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.
FOX2Now

Map: How bad is the flu in Missouri?

(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
MISSOURI STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

CDC recommends masks for COVID over holidays for 3rd year

With the holiday season in gear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again encouraging Americans to wear masks and take other measures to minimize the spread of multiple respiratory illnesses now circulating, including COVID-19. While experts are expressing cautious optimism about COVID levels this winter, it’s being...
The Independent

Schools send advice to parents amid Strep A deaths

Schools are issuing health and safety advice to parents and carers after a surge in cases of Strep A, reportedly causing the deaths of up to seven children in England and Wales.Strep A, or Group A Streptococcus or Streptococcus pyogenes, is a bacteria commonly found in the nose and throat and can cause impetigo, strep throat and scarlet fever.Parents and carers are being warned to be aware of symptoms such as muscle aches and tenderness, and to prevent the spread of bacteria by practicing good hygiene.A school in Hammersmith and Fulham, London, issued detailed advice on the causes and symptoms of...
WebMD

Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children

Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

School pupil dies after suspected Strep A infection

A school pupil in Sussex has died after having suspected invasive Strep A illness, bringing the UK total to 16.Data as of Thursday from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 13 children aged under 15 had died in England since September.Two other deaths of children had been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 15 at that point.On Friday, the UKHSA said a Hove Park School pupil, whose age and gender were not given, had died having had suspected invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are...
newsymom.com

The Flu Continues to Ravage Homes

As the holiday season gets into full swing, the gift of sickness is being passed around from friends and family. Unfortunately, this year it seems to be worse than in recent years. There can be a lot of reasons for this, but it is necessary to note that one thing can help protect our young and elderly from getting to flu so bad they need to be hospitalized. Nobody wants to spend any time in the hospital during this time of year. Read on to learn more about safety precautions, especially the vaccine.
BBC

Strep A among Carmarthenshire school scarlet fever outbreak

Three cases of invasive strep A have been identified in an outbreak of scarlet fever at a primary school. Carmarthenshire's Brynaman Primary School has seen 30 reported cases of scarlet fever in its pupils. Two children were admitted to hospital - one of them to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales...
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
