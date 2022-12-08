ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans might give Dillon Radunz another look at tackle

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have a slew of issues on the offensive side of the ball, but one of the bigger issues is at left tackle, where Dennis Daley has struggled mightily.

Daley allowed three sacks and four pressures in total in Week 13, and his sack percentage allowed (2.8) is the highest of any offensive tackle going back to 2014 (minimum 300 snaps).

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that veteran tackle Le’Raven Clark would get a chance to compete for the job, suggesting Daley’s days as the left tackle might be numbered.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Todd Downing spoke about Clark getting a chance to compete, but also said the team might give 2021 second-round pick, Dillon Radunz, another look at tackle.

One of the more perplexing things about the Titans’ left tackle situation is the team’s reluctance to at least give Radunz a look there. After all, the Titans did draft him to play tackle, and he couldn’t be worse than Daley.

The North Dakota State product saw one start at left tackle in 2021 and was decent overall. The most impressive part was that he helped limit San Francisco 49ers star pass-rusher Joey Bosa to zero sacks.

Radunz failed to secure the right tackle job out of training camp in 2022, and since then he has only gotten playing time at guard despite the issues at tackle.

Downing’s comments suggest that the idea of Radunz at tackle isn’t dead yet, but it would appear that Clark will get the first crack at it if the team indeed makes a change.

