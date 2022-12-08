ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville's 'Flip the Switch' contest is underway

By Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the spirit of Holidays, the City of Greenville’s Flip the Switch business holiday lights contest is underway.

Businesses are encouraged to light up their businesses with their best decorations. Participants can submit one entry. The deadline is Dec. 14, and voting is set to begin on Dec. 16.

Photo entries must be submitted by email to specialevents@greenvillenc.gov by Dec. 15 with the following information:

  • Business name
  • Address
  • Contact person and phone number
  • Photo must be attached
