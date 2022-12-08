Read full article on original website
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
Liquor Stores Can Open And Sell Alcohol On Christmas Day In New York State
If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at all Walmart stores.
Weather: Cold if quiet conditions to follow snowy Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. — A quick-moving low pressure storm system is delivering a volley of fresh snow across much of Upstate today, and temperatures over the next few days will be below normal as cold Canadian air is pulled down on the backside of the low. On the bright side, literally and figuratively, it should be sunny in the days to follow, though another storm system will saunter through from Thursday evening into the weekend.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Ready To Road Trip? 3 Treasures You Can Find in NY This Weekend
New York has some amazing back roads to travel over. As a picker, I love seeing the towns and encountering the history as I pass through looking for various treasures for me or for others. Sometimes, I spend the weekend far from home in pursuit of the things that have been hidden away by their previous owner for years and even decades. With no locally advertised sales this weekend, that looks like it's going to be the plan. I thought perhaps I would help out my fellow treasure hunters with a few items they may find out on the road.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
Everything You Need to Know About New York’s New Space Heater Law
Do you use a space heater? Have you started to rely on it to keep you and your family warm because oil and gas prices are still so high? There are safety measures that you should take whenever you use that space heater. There is a new law that will...
Round 2: The Capital Region Is Days Away From Another 8″ Of Snow?
After a very mild November, December is finally bringing winter to Upstate New York. Over the weekend, the Capital Region received its first significant snow of the season. From now until April, it’s shovels out and windshield wipers left sticking up to avoid freezing. Love the snow or hate...
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
yonkerstimes.com
The Passing of ‘Elizabeth’s Law’ – A Priceless Gift
Lisa Saunders with her daughter Elizabeth Saunders. New York Moms Will Learn How to Stop CMV From Hurting Their Unborn Babies. I just received one of the best presents ever—the passing of “Elizabeth’s Law,” named in memory of my daughter. Elizabeth was born with severe brain damage on December 18, 1989. For more than 30 years, I’ve been trying to tell women how to protect their unborn children from the leading viral cause of birth defects, and now, I finally found a way—at least in New York.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
America’s Best Eggnog Is Made Right Here In New York
There are certain items expected at every Christmas gathering. Whether the party is at your house or you are an invited guest you know there will be a decorated tree, dinner will be served and maybe some sweets for dessert. The one item I never understood as a 'must have' is eggnog.
This green dream will be a monetary nightmare for homeowners, businesses (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Get ready for a green initiative that’s going to dig deep into your pockets and force you to upgrade your home. The Climate Action Council will gather on Dec. 19 to approve a final plan to meet New York’s climate goals over the next 20 years, according to the Buffalo News.
‘Holiday Hunt’ May Be In Jeopardy In Some New York Counties
Last year, a new deer hunting period was added to the Southern Zone, which includes most of Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York. It was introduced by lawmakers as the "Holiday Hunt," running December 26th of each year and running through New Years Day, January 1st. Hunters received the gift of an additional seven days of late season hunting with bows and muzzleloaders.
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
Bottles, Cups Sold In New York State May Poison Adults & Children
Bottles and cups sold in New York State and online have been recalled due to a "poisoning hazard." Green Sprouts has recalled 10,500 stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups. Bottles and Cups Sold In New York May Cause Lead Poisoning. The bottoms of the recalled...
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
Vogue Names Upstate Natural Gem New York State’s “Ultimate Getaway”
One of our local natural wonders is getting national recognition as the Empire State's premier vacation and getaway destination. Having grown up in New Jersey, I can tell you firsthand that before I was exposed to the natural wonders of Upstate, when I heard the words New York my brain always conjured the image of New York City.
