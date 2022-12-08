ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eagles officially announce signing of two veterans, subsequent roster cuts

Well, this just confirms what we’ve known for almost 24 hours in one instance and about 16 in another. We learned of Anthony Harris‘ visit on Tuesday afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to sign both he and former Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern at around dinner time. Philly announced their addition to the practice squad on Wednesday shortly after much of the East Coast breaks for lunch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere

If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
ATLANTA, GA
Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy

A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Eagles receive good news about Reed Blankenship’s injury, other updates

Here’s a serious question. We’ve never played on the surface at Veterans Stadium or MetLife Stadium, but we have serious concerns about whether or not the New York Giants’ home field is somewhere we want to keep seeing our Philadelphia Eagles play. Sure, they didn’t stretch some thin turf across a block of concrete, as with The Vet, but we’d be willing to state that the field at MetLife is just as bad. Philly won in Week 14, but the win was costly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
