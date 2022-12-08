Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
Eagles officially announce signing of two veterans, subsequent roster cuts
Well, this just confirms what we’ve known for almost 24 hours in one instance and about 16 in another. We learned of Anthony Harris‘ visit on Tuesday afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to sign both he and former Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern at around dinner time. Philly announced their addition to the practice squad on Wednesday shortly after much of the East Coast breaks for lunch.
New DraftKings Promo Code: How Eagles Fans Can Claim $150 Easy This Weekend
The Eagles’ unbelievable season kept rolling in a dominant victory over the Giants last week. They find themselves huge favorites once again in Week 15 against the Bears, which is phenomenal news for bettors thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s fantastic promo: Bet $5, Win $150 if the Eagles beat the Bears! Here’s how it works and what to do:
3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere
If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy
A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Eagles receive good news about Reed Blankenship’s injury, other updates
Here’s a serious question. We’ve never played on the surface at Veterans Stadium or MetLife Stadium, but we have serious concerns about whether or not the New York Giants’ home field is somewhere we want to keep seeing our Philadelphia Eagles play. Sure, they didn’t stretch some thin turf across a block of concrete, as with The Vet, but we’d be willing to state that the field at MetLife is just as bad. Philly won in Week 14, but the win was costly.
FanSided
300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0