Teofimo Lopez wins by split decision over Sandor Martin
Teofimo Lopez beat Sandor Martin by split decision Saturday night at MSG, with two judges scoring it 96-93 and 97-92 for Lopez and the other scoring it 95-94 for Martin.
worldboxingnews.net
Teofimo Lopez dropped TWICE in controversial decision victory
Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time and scraped a controversial victory. Lopez improved to 18-1 with a hard-earned split decision win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin. The bout was a ten-round final eliminator for the WBC crown. One judge had the bout...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors
6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
UFC 282: Fighters react to Raul Rosas Jr. becoming the youngest person to win in the UFC
UFC 282: At 18 years old Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to win in the UFC. Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Jay Perrin via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 2:44 at UFC 282 on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, live from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV. Rosas...
Boxing takeaways: The dance resumes for Crawford and Spence while Teofimo Lopez loses his magic
Terence Crawford added another title defense to his resume, while Josh Warrington lost his title and Teofimo Lopez is still looking for answers.
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Adrien Broner, Ivan Redkach - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. (photos by Tom Hogan) The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February....
Boxing Insider
Teofimo Lopez Survives Close Fight With Sandor Martin
Former lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez engaged in his second junior welterweight fight on Saturday night, as he faced Sandor Martin in a scheduled ten rounder at Madison Square Garden. The Lopez-Martin bout was the main event of a card aired live by ESPN. Lopez answered the opening bell by coming...
FanSided
