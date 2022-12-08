6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.

4 DAYS AGO