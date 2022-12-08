ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worldboxingnews.net

Teofimo Lopez dropped TWICE in controversial decision victory

Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time and scraped a controversial victory. Lopez improved to 18-1 with a hard-earned split decision win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin. The bout was a ten-round final eliminator for the WBC crown. One judge had the bout...
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors

6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
The Ring Magazine

Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition

Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Adrien Broner, Ivan Redkach - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser

This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. (photos by Tom Hogan) The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February....
Boxing Insider

Teofimo Lopez Survives Close Fight With Sandor Martin

Former lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez engaged in his second junior welterweight fight on Saturday night, as he faced Sandor Martin in a scheduled ten rounder at Madison Square Garden. The Lopez-Martin bout was the main event of a card aired live by ESPN. Lopez answered the opening bell by coming...
FanSided

FanSided

