A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Oakbrook Elementary School first grader Vernon Foster. So far, Vernon is happy to be a first grader. He enjoys the exciting activities he gets to do in class as he learns new subjects. “We just did a fun art project to make paper gingerbread houses and I’m real proud of my house,” he said as he showed the cute paper candies stuck to the sides of his art piece.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO