Cheers to a New Year 2023 with the Tim Hall Band
Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388. The Lakewood Elks #2388 presents “Cheers to a New Year 2023”. Rock the New Year away with the Tim Hall Band & Special Guests! Doors open at 7 pm. Tim Hall Band plays 9 pm – Midnight. Cost: $25...
LASA Thanks Wild Hare Organic Farm
Submitted by Shannon O’Connell. Every year LASA partners with local businesses to do Christmas gift drives. Businesses house a gift box with tags for customers to take to purchase gifts for families in our housing programs. This year was particularly challenging as a number of local groups were also doing gift drives, and LASA lost some of our long-standing locations.
CPSD Promising Future: Vernon Foster
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Oakbrook Elementary School first grader Vernon Foster. So far, Vernon is happy to be a first grader. He enjoys the exciting activities he gets to do in class as he learns new subjects. “We just did a fun art project to make paper gingerbread houses and I’m real proud of my house,” he said as he showed the cute paper candies stuck to the sides of his art piece.
RFP – Weekday Night Market Concept
City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup City Council is considering the City of Puyallup (“City”) sponsoring a weekday vendor market that would occur in Pioneer Park and Pioneer Park Pavilion. The City requests proposals (RFP) from qualified organizations to plan, operate and manage a weekday Night Vendor Market. This event would utilize City-owned property or facilities that are open to the public. Click for the Full Proposal /DocumentCenter/View/16858.
LASA Stocking Stuffer Giveaway
Submitted by Jennifer Frisk. December 16th from 2:30 PM – 6:00PM, LASA will be hosting a Lakewood stocking stuffer give away for families in the Lakewood zip codes: 98439, 98499, 98496, 98497, and 98498. There is no need to sign up, they will be distributed on a first come...
Thrive Tacoma Business Fund to Award $5,000 Grants to 21 Businesses
TACOMA — The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber today announced that 21 small businesses in Tacoma owned by people of color, women, and veterans will receive $5,000 grants for their business from the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund. The fund was launched this year with $150,000 in funding from Comcast and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber serving as the program and fund manager.
U.P. Recognized with National Telecommunications Awards
City of University Place announcement. The City of U.P. earned several honors during the annual National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors conference. Linda Seesz, Communications Manager, Amanda Kleber, Communications Specialist and Dave Kellman, PCTV Video Production Specialist, were recognized for their work in producing three videos that won Awards of Distinction.
The Pierce Transit CTAG Dec. 15 Meeting Agenda
The Pierce Transit CTAG will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 15 (5:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter
From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Dec. 12
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
The Lakewood City Council Dec. 12 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 12 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Additional Delays Expected for Hilltop Extension
Sound Transit announcement. Due to ongoing construction challenges, we will not be able to open Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension during the first quarter of next year. The project is almost completely built but due to concerns regarding trackwork in one area, we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure this section of rail is safe and meets our quality standards for testing purposes and ultimately passenger service.
New Property Crime Initiative
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Many of you will be pleased to learn that the Tacoma Police Department has heard our concerns about property crime and has begun a property crimes initiative. In addition to the units that normally work on property crime matters, TPD has added an additional three detectives...
DuPont December 9 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council December 9 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
