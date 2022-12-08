ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Mike Leach’s death mourned by college football world

The college football world came together Tuesday morning to mourn the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. This morning, Mississippi State announced that head football coach Mike Leach had passed away. This came after news broke on Sunday that Leach had been hospitalized for a health issue, later revealed to be a heart attack.
STARKVILLE, MS
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passes away after heart attack

The college football world lost a monumental presence on Monday night, as Mississippi State University announced the death of its head football coach, Mike Leach. Mike Leach suffered what was initially described as a personal health issue over the weekend in Starkville, but the details of said heart attack were confirmed by the school shortly thereafter.
STARKVILLE, MS
UTSA vs. Utah Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, December 13 (Another Blow Out in Salt Lake City)

The Utah Utes got a dominant win their last time out and have to be feeling good at 8-2. Last Thursday, they put up 99 points in a win over Jackson State and they’re big favorites again tonight against UTSA. The Roadrunners are 5-4 and most recently were on the losing end of a blow out, Saturday in New Mexico, 94-76. They’re back out west on Tuesday for this one and tired legs could play a factor at elevation in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
