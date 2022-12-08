The Utah Utes got a dominant win their last time out and have to be feeling good at 8-2. Last Thursday, they put up 99 points in a win over Jackson State and they’re big favorites again tonight against UTSA. The Roadrunners are 5-4 and most recently were on the losing end of a blow out, Saturday in New Mexico, 94-76. They’re back out west on Tuesday for this one and tired legs could play a factor at elevation in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO