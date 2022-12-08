Read full article on original website
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Mike Leach’s death mourned by college football world
The college football world came together Tuesday morning to mourn the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. This morning, Mississippi State announced that head football coach Mike Leach had passed away. This came after news broke on Sunday that Leach had been hospitalized for a health issue, later revealed to be a heart attack.
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
Mike Leach in hospital, ‘needs a miracle’: Everything to know
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is in the hospital and “needs a miracle” according to reports. With rumors swirling, this is what we know for sure. The college football world has been united in praying for Mike Leach, who is in the hospital because of a “personal health issue.”
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
College football bowl lines and odds for 2022-23 games
It's the most wonderful time of year not just with Christmas around the corner, but with a calendar full of college football bowl games for us to bet on. It all starts on Dec. 16 when the Bahamas Bowl kicks off and all ends in Los Angeles with the College Football Playoff national championship on ...
Auburn football legend claims he’s better than Tom Brady
Auburn football legend Cam Newton has always believed he was the best player on the football field — a way of thinking that has led him to actually be the best player on the field countless times in his career. But his latest claim may be a bit on...
Rice vs. Southern Mississippi Prediction and Odds for LendingTree Bowl (Frank Gore Jr. Runs Golden Eagles to Cover)
It’s officially college football bowl season, and this weekend it’s full steam ahead. Southern Mississippi finished the year 6-6 and will face the 5-7 Rice Owls this Saturday down in Mobile, Alabama. The Owls are bowl eligible because there weren’t enough six-win teams to fill out the 82...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passes away after heart attack
The college football world lost a monumental presence on Monday night, as Mississippi State University announced the death of its head football coach, Mike Leach. Mike Leach suffered what was initially described as a personal health issue over the weekend in Starkville, but the details of said heart attack were confirmed by the school shortly thereafter.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
