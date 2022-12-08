ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO