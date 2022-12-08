Read full article on original website
Brek Jennings
4d ago
He probably can't make it in society with being a 4 time offender and wanted back in!! Just saying and Happens!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
GRPD: Two charged in five armed robberies
Two people have been accused of multiple armed robberies in Grand Rapids, police say.
Man pleads to fatally stabbing parents at Muskegon home
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing life behind bars after pleading to murder charges that he intentionally stabbed his parents to death at the couple’s home in 2020. The case against 27-year-old Gregory M. Scholtens moved forward at a plea hearing earlier this month in Muskegon County Circuit Court.
WWMTCw
Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested following pursuit in Kent County
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A pursuit involving four potentially stolen vehicles ended with the arrest of two young teen boys Monday morning in Kent County. According to authorities, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue at about 3 a.m. when they saw three vehicles enter the Crossings Apartment complex at a high rate of speed.
Two charged for string of armed robberies in Grand Rapids
A search warrant uncovered crucial evidence, police say, for the crimes in Grand Rapids. But evidence also pointed to crimes in other jurisdictions as well.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
3 stabbed following bar dispute in Montcalm County
A suspect is on the loose after three people were stabbed in Winfield Township overnight. The dispute started as an argument at Amble Bar and led to the stabbings at a home.
whtc.com
Holland Police Log December 12-13, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says
Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
whtc.com
Grand Haven Woman Hospitalized in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
Man charged for September murder in Muskegon Heights
An 18-year-old has been charged with killing a man in Muskegon Heights in September.
Woman in stable condition after Allendale Twp. crash
A woman is in stable condition after a crash in Allendale Township on Monday.
wkzo.com
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
WWMTCw
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust
Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
SURVEILLANCE: Shopper sucker-punches worker inside Muskegon business, police investigating
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A bizarre attack, in which a customer lashed out at a store clerk seemingly at random, had police investigating in Muskegon Thursday. The incident played out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved a customer at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass. Security footage taken from inside the...
Comments / 4