ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 4

Brek Jennings
4d ago

He probably can't make it in society with being a 4 time offender and wanted back in!! Just saying and Happens!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested following pursuit in Kent County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A pursuit involving four potentially stolen vehicles ended with the arrest of two young teen boys Monday morning in Kent County. According to authorities, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue at about 3 a.m. when they saw three vehicles enter the Crossings Apartment complex at a high rate of speed.
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Holland Police Log December 12-13, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Grand Haven Woman Hospitalized in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust

Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy