Dallas seafood guy to open casual American restaurant for Park Cities moms
Busy busy Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis is opening another new restaurant. Called Ramble Room, it'll open in Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave. #150, in the Hilltop Plaza, taking over a space previously occupied by The Biscuit Bar, which closed in 2021.According to a release, Ramble Room will open in spring 2023.Alexis is well known as the owner of TJ's Seafood Market and Malibu Poke. In November, he did a stretch when he opened Escondido Tex-Mex, a Tex-Mex restaurant at Preston-Royal.Now, with Ramble Room, he'll tackle what he calls in a statement "approachable American cuisine.""We wanted to do a style...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
It’s officially time to get fancy. This week’s list of holiday dinners, brunches, buffets, and one elegant afternoon tea warrant donning your Christmas best and toasting with friends and loved ones. From a seven-course wine dinner to a breakfast with Santa brunch with live jazz, these happenings will be a hit – and sure to fill up fast.Tuesday, December 13Holiday Dinners at the Dallas ArboretumEnjoy a festive, elegant dining experience amid the beauty of the Dallas Arboretum this month. A special three-course holiday menu will be available on select weeknights through December 29. The $79 dinner includes choice of salad;...
Marathon and holiday trains make this a festive roundup of Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes info about a festive new program by DART, an appointment at a local radio station, the re-naming of a city park, and an update on the annual marathon which is this weekend.Here's. what's happening in Dallas this week:Marathon weekendThe annual marathon is this weekend, specifically on Sunday December 11 with races on Saturday leading up to the bigger event on Sunday. One thing hard to find on their website is the route, but Dallas Police Department tweeted a map showing the loop it'll make: downtown, Uptown, Greenville Avenue, White Rock Lake, and back...
Janet Jackson returns to the road for summer 2023 tour with stop in Dallas
After four years, Janet Jackson is back on tour — and that includes a stop in Dallas. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will return to the road in summer 2023 with her ninth concert tour, called “Together Again." Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will hit arenas and amphitheaters, launching in Florida in April, followed by stops across North America including New York, Toronto, and California, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. The tour will make three stops in Texas: Dallas: Friday, June 2, at Dos Equis Pavilion Houston: Saturday, June 3, at Cynthia Woods...
Plano clocks in as one of the best U.S. cities for remote workers
Working remotely is increasingly part of the modern lifestyle, and a new report cements a Dallas neighbor as one of the top places for remote workers. Apartment search website RentCafe places Plano at No. 23 among its Top 50 Cities for Remote Workers, released in November. The study looked at 150 U.S. cities, comparing them across five main categories: leisure, affordability, comfort, rental demand, and remote work readiness. Scores were based on 19 metrics, from cost of living, availability of apartments with short-term leases, and rental demand to coworking spaces, percentage of remote workers, and internet speed. "With remote work migration on...
Family-owned burger chain hits ritzy Dallas neighborhood shopping center
A small fast-casual Dallas burger chain is about to get a little bigger: Haystack Burgers & Barley is opening a location in Dallas' Preston Forest Shopping Center, at 11700 Preston Rd #732. They're going into what was previously an art gallery, and according to a release will open December 12.Haystack is from husband-and-wife Kevin and Jenny Galvan, who launched the concept in 2013. Jenny has a sales and marketing background which complements Kevin’s food and beverage expertise. He's the fourth generation in his family to own and operate restaurants, and has worked for Houston’s and Pei Wei.This marks the fifth...
The Hub, new food hall and outdoor venue, makes Texas debut in Allen
An entertainment venue that is described in a release as first-of-its-kind has opened in Allen: Called The Hub, it’s part of The Farm in Allen, the 135-acre mixed-use development from JaRyCo Development and original landowners Bob and Doris Johnson.The Hub is a three-acre open-air venue and 15,000-square foot indoor heated food hall with live music, outdoor movies, sports parties, and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space.There are at least 10 restaurant concepts listed on the website, with six currently open:Crave Roadside Sliders, doing slidersLocal Smoke BBQ, doing BBQ duhRepublic Kitchen & Bar, the local concept whose menu includes spicy fried...
Death of Dallas musician and bar owner leads this week's 5 most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For the best Christmas lights, go here.1. Dallas musician Jess Barr, one-time guitarist for Slobberbone, dies at 46. A Dallas-Fort Worth musician and club owner has died: Jess Barr, who was a member of seminal alt-country rock band Slobberbone, passed away in the early hours of December 6; he was 46. Friends of the family said he suffered from a heart condition.2. A-list fashion...
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
The December edition of CultureMap's monthly Where to Eat feature almost always follows the same theme: Where to take your out-of-town guests, coming in for the holidays and ready to try the local favorites. For 2022, the list is broken down into categories to make the selection process even easier, from where to eat if you're on a budget to where to go if you're looking for the big splurge. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now: Best spot for tourists One of the best places to take tourists is downtown Dallas, with city streets you can walk, buildings to ogle, parks to...
Drive-thru restaurant in East Dallas dotes on Mexican-style street corn
A restaurant that's all about the elotes has opened in East Dallas: Called Locura, AKA Locura Small Bites, it's a woman-owned drive-thru spot whose signature is Mexican-style street corn, conveniently located just off I-30 at 3766 Samuell Blvd.Locura is from Laura Carrizales and Mel Arizpe, who initially opened this elote-centric concept in West Dallas in the former Trompo space on Singleton Boulevard in 2020.The restaurant did well until construction in the area started in 2021. A looming rent increase inspired them to relocate. In November, they moved into this new spot, a small stand across from Tenison Park.The building is...
Dallas Museum of Art delays weekend opening due to undisclosed threat
The Dallas Museum of Art is opening later than usual on Sunday, following an undisclosed threat that was made against the facility.The Museum, which usually opens at 11 am on Sundays, will open at 2 pm instead.At 9:44 am, the Museum announced that the building and the garage would be closed until further notice, and advised patrons to avoid the area, with a tweet that said IMPORTANT MESSAGE."Please do not visit the DMA at this time, and check back here for updates," it said. "We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon."No details were given at...
Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion offers discount deal for summer 2023 concerts
It may still be December but it's never too soon to be thinking about summer, and here comes clairvoyant promoter Live Nation with its summer Lawn Pass, a package deal for 2023 summer concert season, available at select amphtheaters nationwide including Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. (Dos Equis Pavilion is the only Texas venue on the list.)Lawn Pass tickets guarantee general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access to more than 30 shows in Dallas during summer 2023, for $199 plus a fee.According to a release, Lawn Pass will cover a variety of genres including country, rock, pop, and hip-hop....
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
As we inch closer to the big holiday of the season, there are plenty of events taking place, but fewer and fewer new ones. This weekend around Dallas will feature a trio of concerts, a national tour of Broadway musical, a holiday festival, versions of both A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker, and a visit from a Food Network star.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Looking for the best Christmas lights in town? That list is...
Airbnb promises it will deter rogue New Year's Eve parties in Dallas
With lots of fanfare, Airbnb is announcing that it's here to stop unauthorized rowdy parties on New Year’s Eve.According to a release, the short-term home rental company is enacting restrictions on certain kinds of bookings over New Year’s Eve, to deter rentals from unsavory characters whose entire mission is to host rogue events.These restrictions include:a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account historya ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests with no previous bookings at allThey're also placing tighter restrictions for guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations,...
Grandscape in The Colony partners with Choctaw Casinos, no gambling however
Grandscape, the outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination in The Colony, has forged a partnership with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, the chain of gaming, hotel, and resort properties owned by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Choctaw is now Grandscape's "official casino and resort/sports betting partner." Alas, this does not mean that gambling is coming to The Colony. Instead, the partnership is about Choctaw branding, especially at the northeast entrance in the Terrace. Other branding opportunities will be deployed at Grandscape's live events. Choctaw will now be "presenting sponsor" at concerts, fitness series, and festivals, taking place at the already-branded Topo Chico Hard...
Historical theater reveals its renovation plan and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes info about your trash, a new free app from the city of Dallas to fight off cybersecurity threats, an update on a historical arts facility, and lots of news about freeways.Here's what's happening in Dallas this week:Trash dayMore than half of Dallas will have a new garbage and recycling collection day, beginning December 5. Sanitation has changed the schedule: Recycling and garbage collection are now happening five days a week instead of four, with workers working 8-hour days instead of 10-12 hours a day. Consult here to verify whether your trash day has...
There's no escaping fun at Grandscape in The Colony with new escape room
There's no escaping this hot entertainment trend coming to The Colony: Called The Escape Game, it's the biggest escape room outfit in the U.S., and it's about to become a little bigger with a new location opening in The Colony at Grandscape in January 2023.The Escape Game was founded in 2014 and currently has 29 locations everywhere from vacation destinations like Orlando and Las Vegas to high-end retail locations like Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Madison Ave in New York.The company creates highly-produced sets and multi-room experiences, and participants engage in hour-long missions, where they're given clues to...
Dallas artist lands collection of colorful canvases at Target stores
A Dallas-based artist who creates colorful and vibrant art has a collection being sold at Target.The artist is Roma Osowo, and the 18-piece collection features a variety of abstract masterpieces ranging in designs and sizes, each unique but filled with Osowo's joyful and optimistic perspective. The collection is available in Target stores until Sunday, December 4, and online until Monday, September 4, 2023.The collection came about when a home decor company saw the potential in her talent and made introductions to Target.There are smaller canvases measuring 10" X 13" and 11" X 11", priced at $14.99, some of which have...
Legendary Austin blues club brings the show to Dallas viewers with new indie livestreaming platform
If legendary Austin blues club Antone’s is your vibe, but the drive down I-35 isn't, know we get it. Saving Dallas fans the trip, Antone’s Nightclub launched a new service for livestreaming its shows in November.Kicking off with New Orleans-based funk and jam band Dumpstaphunk, for their special “Phunksgiving” show last month with Michael Hale Trio, the full lineup is delineated on the Antone’s website. Specifics were still loose before the launch, allowing the famous blues club to call the shots. The partner agency that created the streaming service, 3rd + Lamar, created the system to give Antone’s as much...
