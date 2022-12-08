Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.

