Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
Boston Globe
Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway
Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
wgbh.org
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back
The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023
Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
thescopeboston.org
Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later
Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
Single-family house sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Laura Scheinfein and Ryan Walsh acquired the property at 4A Whittier Street, Worcester, from Erickson Rivera perez on Nov. 15, 2022, for $385,000 which represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,348-square-foot lot. These nearby...
MassDOT Declares Preferred Alternative For Redesign of Allston Mass Pike Multi-Modal Project
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it has identified a preferred design alternative for the project to reconstruct I-90 through the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The preferred design is known as the 3L Interchange Realignment with the Modified At-Grade Throat Alternative and is a result of...
Mass. officials plan to distribute 3.5 million free COVID rapid tests
Massachusetts cities and towns, as well as a vast swath of community organizations, can now apply for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and personal protective equipment from the Baker administration. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced plans to distribute at least 3.5 million at-home rapid tests,...
Mass. RMV to include lessons on marijuana impairment in driver’s ed
Next year, Massachusetts will be the first state in the country with legal recreational marijuana to use a curriculum to educate new drivers on the hazards of cannabis-impaired driving. The state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles will be adopting the AAA program’s, “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving”...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
Condominium sells for $880,000 in Westborough
Dharmesh Parikh and Bhavana Parikh bought the property at 42 Simeon Howard Way, Westborough, from Chetan Loke and Shilpa Kochavara on Nov. 14, 2022, for $880,000 which represents a price per square foot of $354. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In September 2022, a 2,090-square-foot unit on Simeon...
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities
Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
Healey names three top aides
About three weeks from her swearing-in, Governor-elect Maura Healey began assembling her senior staff Tuesday, naming her chief of staff and first Cabinet secretariat.
wgbh.org
Boston to consider giving voting rights to some immigrants in local elections
Less than a month after voting to ask the legislature to expand municipal voting rights to 16- and 17-year olds, the Boston City Council Monday braced for potentially extending voting rights to yet-to-be-determined categories of immigrants with a hearing, setting up a political debate that will reverberate beyond Boston for the coming new year.
Gov. Charlie Baker frustrated over lack of immigration reform measures
Stymied by bureaucratic hurdles in state and federal government, Gov. Charlie Baker reaffirmed his plea Tuesday for the White House to pursue immigration reform that could alleviate a burgeoning humanitarian crisis in Massachusetts. Baker wants President Joe Biden to give people who are seeking asylum the opportunity to work during...
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
