35 displaced after Woonsocket complex fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced 35 people in Woonsocket Thursday.

Firefighters rushed to Rock Ridge Drive for reports of heavy flames shooting from the second floor of an apartment complex.

Woonsocket Fire Chief Paul Shatraw said one person was injured, but it did not appear to be connected to the fire.

The 10 families who lived there, including 15 adults and 20 children, are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

