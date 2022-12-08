Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer. On Nov. 1, 2022, an enclosed trailer was stolen from the Q’s Quik Mini Storage on Industrial Dr. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo and is 8 and a half feet by 20 feet. Detectives released multiple photos of a truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
WIS-TV
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District One spokesperson told WIS a school administrator mistook a 23-year-old man for a high schooler, allowing him to move through the campus last Thursday. That alleged intruder was 23-year-old Dylan Silber, who now faces a disrupting school charge for being on River...
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
Man charged in fire that destroyed vacant building, injured firefighter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Police have charged a man who they say is responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, injuring a firefighter and shutting traffic down for around 10 hours. Police say officers, who responded to the fire after 4...
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
WIS-TV
Video: Surveillance footage of truck crashing into Irmo auto body repair shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS TV has been provided video surveillance footage of when a truck crashed into Minnie’s Auto Repair Shop at St. Andrews and Bush River Road. The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click...
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
WIS-TV
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St. Tuesday afternoon. The department said at around 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 500 block of Boozer St. in response to a call from an out-of-state woman. The caller said her friend at the residence was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend. The caller also said that a young child was in the home and that both mother and child had locked themselves in the upstairs bathroom.
iheart.com
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
WIS-TV
Deadly crash kills pedestrian near Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on SC Hwy 4. The crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 11 at around 5:55 p.m. at Ziegler St. SCHP said a 1998 Toyota Camry struck a person while traveling east. Investigators said the Camry traveled off...
WIS-TV
Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment. Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 was driven at a high speed, going to the left of the road.
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured
UPDATE: CCSO says all lanes of College Park Road have reopened. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit […]
WIS-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
WIS-TV
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 68-year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III as the pedestrian who died. According to officials, Gibbons was walking on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 p.m. on...
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
WIS-TV
Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
