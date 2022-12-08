ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to reinforce no parties rule

Airbnb has announced a new tightening of rules around the festive period, to prevent “disruptive parties”. Following a successful trial last year, the site is banning one-night bookings for certain guests on New Year’s Eve in 11 countries.The change means those without a positive account history or with no previous bookings won’t be allowed to book a single night’s stay on 31 December. The move follows Airbnb implementing a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally in August 2020, which was then deemed successful and made a permanent rule from June 2022.Airbnb says: “We’re also introducing...
Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?

Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50

If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair

A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.Cory Lee, a Georgia-based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta, Georgia.Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had...
How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade

Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
Uber and Motional's robotaxis arrive in Las Vegas

It marks the first time public riders and access the autonomous vehicles using Uber. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Uber has launched public robotaxi rides in Las Vegas using Motional's Hyundai Ioniq 5 autonomous EVs with the aim of offering a full driverless service to the public in 2023. It will eventually expand to Los Angeles, where the two companies have been testing autonomous Uber Eats deliveries since May 2022. It's all part of a 10-year agreement between Uber and Motional to offer autonomous ride-hailing and deliveries.
My Favorite Airbnb: A Beachy Rhode Island Bungalow

As many of my spontaneous weekend trips do these days, it all started with a text message: “Out of curiosity, whatcha up to the weekend of October 21…” Two days later, my friend and I had booked an Airbnb. Even though we planned this trip on the...
