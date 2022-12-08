Read full article on original website
Related
Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to reinforce no parties rule
Airbnb has announced a new tightening of rules around the festive period, to prevent “disruptive parties”. Following a successful trial last year, the site is banning one-night bookings for certain guests on New Year’s Eve in 11 countries.The change means those without a positive account history or with no previous bookings won’t be allowed to book a single night’s stay on 31 December. The move follows Airbnb implementing a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally in August 2020, which was then deemed successful and made a permanent rule from June 2022.Airbnb says: “We’re also introducing...
KNX 1070 News Radio
Airbnb announces ban on some New Year's Eve bookings
Airbnb announced Thursday the company is enacting policies to prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties over New Year’s Eve weekend this year.
AZFamily
Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
Entrepreneur
Airbnb Says Don't Use Them To Book Your New Year's Eve Party Amid Broader Crackdown, 'Anti-Party' Stance
The company is implementing extra measures in 11 countries to prevent you from hosting a New Year's Eve rager in an Airbnb.
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
BoardingArea
Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?
Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
GOBankingRates
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Entrepreneur
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The Independent
Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair
A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.Cory Lee, a Georgia-based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta, Georgia.Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had...
Do families get to sit together at Southwest? The airline is testing a new boarding process.
Southwest Airlines is experimenting with letting families with children 6 and younger board early on select flights.
WEKU
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
KLST/KSAN
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
NBC Los Angeles
How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade
Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
Newsweek
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
KBZK News
Travelers report booking airline tickets on fake websites
The Better Business Bureau is warning about vacation and travel scams during the holiday season. It's important to research the company before choosing the one with the best price.
1010WINS
NYC metro area tops list of US cities with longest commutes: study
If you think your commute in the New York metropolitan area was unnaturally long, you’re probably right, according to a new report from a transit technology company.
Woman Debates Airbnb's Strict Cleaning Rules and She Has a Point
Some hosts make people go to extremes.
travelnoire.com
France Bans Domestic Flights In Areas With A Train Alternative To Cut Down On Carbon Emissions
France is on a mission to cut down on carbon emissions through travel. The European country is banning domestic flights in areas with a train alternative. The decision, approved by the European Commission, applies to routes with a train that takes less than two and a half hours to get to your destination.
Engadget
Uber and Motional's robotaxis arrive in Las Vegas
It marks the first time public riders and access the autonomous vehicles using Uber. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Uber has launched public robotaxi rides in Las Vegas using Motional's Hyundai Ioniq 5 autonomous EVs with the aim of offering a full driverless service to the public in 2023. It will eventually expand to Los Angeles, where the two companies have been testing autonomous Uber Eats deliveries since May 2022. It's all part of a 10-year agreement between Uber and Motional to offer autonomous ride-hailing and deliveries.
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: A Beachy Rhode Island Bungalow
As many of my spontaneous weekend trips do these days, it all started with a text message: “Out of curiosity, whatcha up to the weekend of October 21…” Two days later, my friend and I had booked an Airbnb. Even though we planned this trip on the...
Comments / 0