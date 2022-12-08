ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

ksl.com

Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store

WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
MIDVALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
upr.org

Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley

The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It’s going to be a lean Christmas...
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Brighton increases parking fines to $150

BRIGHTON, Utah — The Town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon announced it would be increasing fines to $150 for illegal parking. As Utah’s population increases and the number of people accessing canyons continues to grow, there are more vehicles being parked on the roadway causing significant issues.
BRIGHTON, UT
KSLTV

Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy PD nabs a boatload of porch pirates

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In an operation begun only a day ago, Sandy police say they’ve nabbed seven porch pirates and have another identified. In a note that eliminates any kind of fuzzy Christmas motive, multiple hard drugs were found with the suspects, according to a Sandy Police Department press release Thursday on social media.
SANDY, UT

