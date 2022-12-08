Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store
WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
kjzz.com
10 arrested in retail theft operation among multiple law enforcement agencies
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — At least 10 people were arrested accused of stealing from both shoppers and stores. Taylorsville police worked with other state and local agencies over the course of two days to make the arrests. “When you let your guard down, that's when things happen, unfortunately," customer...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD looking for driver of stolen truck that crashed into three vehicles
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are searching for a 29-year-old man after they say he lost control of the stolen truck he was driving and crashed into three parked vehicles. According to a news release, an officer saw the vehicle driving eastbound into oncoming traffic in...
kslnewsradio.com
Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
KSLTV
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
KSLTV
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
KSLTV
Utah Attorney General’s Office burglary suspect arrested again for thefts
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who is accused of a string of robberies in Salt Lake City was in possession of multiple stolen items after being stopped by police Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., Salt Lake City Police officers were dispatched to a burglary call at a parking garage near 111 East 300 South.
Gephardt Daily
New details revealed in arrest of suspect in Midvale stabbing, Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the arrest of a man charged after a Midvale stabbing, vehicle theft and Amber Alert for the child in the car. Suspect Jonathan Moises Wauloxten Hidalgo, 20, has been charged on suspicion of:. Child kidnapping, a...
upr.org
Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley
The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It’s going to be a lean Christmas...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced...
kjzz.com
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
KSLTV
Brighton increases parking fines to $150
BRIGHTON, Utah — The Town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon announced it would be increasing fines to $150 for illegal parking. As Utah’s population increases and the number of people accessing canyons continues to grow, there are more vehicles being parked on the roadway causing significant issues.
KSLTV
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
Gephardt Daily
Sandy PD nabs a boatload of porch pirates
SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In an operation begun only a day ago, Sandy police say they’ve nabbed seven porch pirates and have another identified. In a note that eliminates any kind of fuzzy Christmas motive, multiple hard drugs were found with the suspects, according to a Sandy Police Department press release Thursday on social media.
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
KSLTV
UHP: Driver pulled over for going 102 mph in winter conditions; troopers respond to almost 100 crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers say they responded to just under 100 crashes since early Monday morning and made several traffic stops, including one for a driver going over 100 mph. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said some of their traffic stops involved speeds of 90, 91,...
