Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
UHP: Driver pulled over for going 102 mph in winter conditions; troopers respond to almost 100 crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers say they responded to just under 100 crashes since early Monday morning and made several traffic stops, including one for a driver going over 100 mph. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said some of their traffic stops involved speeds of 90, 91,...
Brighton increases parking fines to $150
BRIGHTON, Utah — The Town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon announced it would be increasing fines to $150 for illegal parking. As Utah’s population increases and the number of people accessing canyons continues to grow, there are more vehicles being parked on the roadway causing significant issues.
Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It’s going to be a lean Christmas...
Utah Attorney General’s Office burglary suspect arrested again for thefts
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who is accused of a string of robberies in Salt Lake City was in possession of multiple stolen items after being stopped by police Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., Salt Lake City Police officers were dispatched to a burglary call at a parking garage near 111 East 300 South.
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
Police searching for driver they say crashed into 3 vehicles in stolen truck
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken into custody and police are searching for a driver who allegedly crashed into three parked vehicles in a stolen truck before fleeing the scene on foot. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said an officer saw the truck driving...
Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
Weber County man hit by DUI driver makes significant strides on long road to recovery
OGDEN, Utah — Nearly four years after a devastating collision with a DUI driver, a Weber County man has made some large strides on his long road to recovery. On Jan. 19, 2019, Michael Clabaugh was at a gas station at 5500 S. 5500 W. in Hooper when police said the driver struck and pinned him between two cars.
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
Two hospitalized, police investigating shots fired at apartment complex Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Several shots were fired near an apartment complex near 200 N. Redwood Road early Saturday. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday when several people called about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot. Salt Lake City...
Police: Suspect fatally shot by officers after confronting them with a ‘weapon’
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Officers fatally shot a man after returning to the scene of an aggravated assault and confronting police with a weapon Saturday. According to a Saratoga Springs Police statement, a 17-year-old boy reported an aggravated assault towards them at the Beacon Hill Apartment Complex at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Teen dies in collision with chairlift tower at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, UTAH — A teen “succumbed to her injuries” after she collided with a chairlift tower in Deer Valley Saturday morning. According to a release from Deer Valley, at approximately 9 p.m., an 18-year-old from Oregon was tubing with her friends when she hit a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express.
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
Arches accidental beheading trial ends, but verdict is still pending
SALT LAKE CITY — Ludovic “Ludo” Michaud has tortured himself with a lot of “what ifs?” in the two-plus years since his wife, Esther “Essie” Nakajjigo, was hit and killed by an unsecured gate while the couple was leaving Arches National Park. What...
Site location announced for Nevada temple; ground broken on new temple in Mexico
SALT LAKE CITY — The site for the new Lone Mountain Nevada Temple has been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ground has also been broken on another temple in Mexico. Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a...
After rapid pandemic expansion, Amazon delays opening new Weber County warehouse
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah — If you’re waiting for Christmas packages to be delivered to your door this year, they’re not going to come through the brand-new warehouse sitting just off I-15 in Weber County. That warehouse, in Marriott-Slaterville, looks complete from the outside, but its opening could be...
Woman loses wedding ring at airport, turns up in lost-and-found days later
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman is thanking who she calls a perfect stranger for finding and returning her lost wedding ring at the Salt Lake airport. Valerie Cameron travels by airplane for work often. She works in the convention industry. “I know when I can...
Uintah School District delaying start on Tuesday
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — All schools in the Uintah School District are starting two hours later than normal on Tuesday due to inclement weather. “The delayed start should allow state, county and city crews the time needed to plow roads and streets, making them safer for students and staff to get to school,” read a Monday afternoon press release from the district.
