Tooele, UT

KSLTV

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Brighton increases parking fines to $150

BRIGHTON, Utah — The Town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon announced it would be increasing fines to $150 for illegal parking. As Utah’s population increases and the number of people accessing canyons continues to grow, there are more vehicles being parked on the roadway causing significant issues.
BRIGHTON, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It’s going to be a lean Christmas...
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Teen dies in collision with chairlift tower at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, UTAH — A teen “succumbed to her injuries” after she collided with a chairlift tower in Deer Valley Saturday morning. According to a release from Deer Valley, at approximately 9 p.m., an 18-year-old from Oregon was tubing with her friends when she hit a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Uintah School District delaying start on Tuesday

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — All schools in the Uintah School District are starting two hours later than normal on Tuesday due to inclement weather. “The delayed start should allow state, county and city crews the time needed to plow roads and streets, making them safer for students and staff to get to school,” read a Monday afternoon press release from the district.
UINTAH, UT

