Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Lancaster Area
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information on the man’s identity was not immediately available. No...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed at Burbank Apartment Building
A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made. Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a...
mynewsla.com
Culver City Police Investigating Early Morning Carjacking
Police were investigating a carjacking that occurred early Tuesday at a gas station in Culver City. Officers were sent to the Mobil station at 5776 Washington Blvd. at about 1:40 a.m., according to Sgt. Edward Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department. “Shortly after the call was dispatched, officers located...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Seek Additional Victims Of Armed Robberies
The Long Beach Police Department Monday sought the public’s help to locate additional victims of a series of armed robberies. Officers were dispatched to armed robberies throughout the city between Nov. 16-Dec. 2 which occurred during various times throughout the day. During those robberies, a man brandished, simulated or struck the victim with a gun, taking cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise, police said.
mynewsla.com
Man Shoots Alleged Robber in Watts
A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center. A...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Driving Drunk in Attack with Child in Car
A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Las Lomas Drive and Walnut...
mynewsla.com
Felon Pleads Guilty in Garden Grove Hammer Attack
A 36-year-old felon pleaded guilty Monday to attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro attacked the 40-year-old resident of Garden Grove about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the bar in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the attack, police said.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Pico-Union Shooting
A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Parolee Pleads Guilty to Shootings at Garden Grove, Fountain Valley Stores
A 34-year-old parolee with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a convenience store clerk and opening fire at another store days later and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in prison. Garden Grove police were called to a convenience store in the 8900 block of...
mynewsla.com
Accountant Cops Plea Deal to Possession of a Weapon
A certified public accountant accused of impersonating a police officer in Anaheim pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a weapon and various other misdemeanors and was sentenced to 116 days in jail, time he has already served. Richard Charles Phillip Moore, 35, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Carson
A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed In SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan...
mynewsla.com
De Leon Releases What He Calls New Footage of Fight With Activist
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n Monday posted what he called new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De LeÃ³n captioned a portion of the video, “Reedy lands a punch on me,” referring to community activist...
mynewsla.com
Woman Bystander Shot to Death in Possible Gang-Related Shooting
A woman who was shot in a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana and died days later was identified Saturday as a 36-year-old resident of that city. At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Santa Ana police received a shooting report and found a woman in the parking lot of 1473 S. Main St. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel treated her at the scene and transported her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Police Look for Witnesses to Homicide
Santa Ana police Saturday evening asked for information from the public about the recent shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Fernando Nunez was found about 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 700 W. Third St. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a police press release. Orange...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings
A Torrance man who pleaded no contest in the midst of his trial to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest Oct. 31...
Comments / 0