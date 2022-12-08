Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Builds Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience
Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
These much-loved 2022 home decor trends aren't going anywhere in 2023
These home decor trends are going to be just as popular in 2023 as they were in 2022. Read about the best looks and home designs for the new year.
Peel and Stick Stone Wall Sheets Exist and They Can Totally Transform a Room
Looks upscale but for a much lower price point!
How The Ikea Place App Let's You Decorate Virtually
Ikea is more than a place to simply shop. In fact, its new smartphone app offers worthwhile design help if you're looking to transform your living quarters.
9 clever picks that will bring the vibe of a garden into your home
Green thumb or not, creating a small indoor garden is super easy to do and sure to brighten up your space
These DIY Chapman & Myers Lantern Light Dupes are Stunning and Saved Woman Over $1k
Now these are stunning.
homedit.com
Your Guide to Windows with Built-in Blinds
Windows with built-in blinds feature two panes of glass with blinds or shades in the middle – saving homeowners from having to install separate window coverings. While windows with integrated blinds seem like a great idea at first glance, there are some drawbacks. Here’s what you should know if...
How to Create a Living Wall That Brings the Outdoors In
You don’t have to be a plant expert to obsess about a living wall—these vertical gardens are super cool! A living wall brings the outdoors in with a cascade of indoor plants. The result is a living work of art that transforms as it grows, and a stunning decor element that elevates any space. Gennaro Brooks-Church, who founded Eco Brooklyn to install living plant walls, says it best: “To be able to put hundreds of plants on a wall? It’s like magic.”
2022 Tech and Design Holiday Gift Guide - Empower Seniors to Live Independently
Lisa Cini is known for aging-in place designs one can “live by.”. Her holiday gift guide is a list I personally can “gift buy.”. Immediately I found items that resonate with my 92-year-old mother’s need for independence, feeling engaged, and being as comfortable as possible. And, these items that will be shared and enjoyed by all around her.
Comments / 0