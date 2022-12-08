Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
hypebeast.com
Vans and Timberland Reveal First-Ever Collaboration
For the first time in footwear history, Vans and Timberland have joined forces for a collaborative capsule. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the former label’s iconic Half Cab, the duo has come together for an entirely new hybrid silhouette that’s half skate shoe and half hiking boot, dubbed the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker.
hypebeast.com
Brace the Elements With HAVEN’s GORE-TEX INFINIUM WINDSTOPPER Range
With Vancouver-based brand HAVEN, the attention to weather-ready clothing remains paramount. Now the brand its furthering its catalog with the new GORE-TEX INFINIUM WINDSTOPPER range. By utilizing GORE-TEX signature INFINIUM fabrics, the new offering provides enhanced protection against rain and wind. Coupled with the brand’s mission to put forth functional...
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
hypebeast.com
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
hypebeast.com
Arc'teryx Releases the Vertex Shoe for Alpine Runners
Arc’teryx has just released a new shoe for alpine running. Made with breathable, synthetic fibers, the Vertex has been fine-tuned to give outdoor lovers the support they need during rough terrain. The Vertex comes in three colorways and features a 100% recycled PFC-free polyester upper, a knit collar, and...
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
hypebeast.com
Adidas Originals x Hamcus Defines the Futuristic Explorer in Latest Collaboration
Adidas Originals has joined forces with Chinese brand HAMCUS to launch a new capsule inspired by a futuristically conceptualized universe. The collaboration is inspired by HAMCUS’ own brand, which looks to the cosmos to inform contemporary fashion. Combining both technical and practical performance workwear with militaristic silhouettes, the brands come together for the joint series, ready to take on winter adventures in the harshest of landscapes and weather.
Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry in New Book
SPARKLING HISTORY: To mark the 90 years since Gabrielle Chanel launched her first diamond designs, a new volume titled “Chanel Haute Joaillerie” is slated for release in December. As a guideline of those nine decades are the words of the couturier herself, who said she “used [her] penchant for all that shines to try and reconcile elegance and fashion in a set of jewelry.”More from WWDThe Bold and The Beautiful: High Jewelry That is Beyond TrendsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch The high jewelry designs are, of course, given pride of place...
Selfridges’ Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners
VINTAGE SELFRIDGES: It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges. The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food. Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft "Photon Dust"
Jordan Brand already has its eyes set on rolling out a bevy of inline heat next year, and one iteration that’s starting to generate excitement is the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft “Photon Dust.” This modernized take on the Tinker Hatfield-designed classic first started to circulate around the Web in November, but now we’ve finally got a look at the pair’s official imagery courtesy of Nike.
Gucci and Dickies Team on Workwear Collection
Gucci is continuing its streak of collaborations through its experimental online space, Gucci Vault. The Italian design house said Thursday it is teaming with Dickies to offer a collection of elevated workwear-inspired pieces. The collection, designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, celebrates Dickies’ 100-year history in the workwear space.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration The eight-piece collection offers reimagined versions of Dickies’ iconic styles, including the Eisenhower Jacket and the 874 Work Pants, which in the ‘90s evolved from its workwear roots and...
hypebeast.com
Aimé Leon Dore Opens Raffle For Its New Balance Rainier Collection
Nearly 40 years ago, New Balance sent its HL710 Rainier, designed with assistance from mountain climber Lou Whittaker, up the North Wall of Mt. Everest. Now, the famous hiking boot has been renamed the Rainier and is opening another door (or Dore, if you’d prefer) as it’s been revived in three colorways by Aimé Leon Dore — all of which are now available via raffle. In classic ALD fashion, the remastered boot pays homage to its summit-scaling predecessor but adds a few luxurious lifestyle tweaks to ensure its transition from the peaks to the streets is a seamless one.
hypebeast.com
Get Festive With the Nike LeBron 20 "Christmas"
In LeBron James’ tenure as an NBA superstar, Christmas has served as a moment for James to shine. Having played on the holiday each year since 2007, his gift to fans has been a tenacious holiday performance, squaring up against some of the league’s top talent while winning 60% of his total December 25 contests. This year, James and the Los Angeles Lakers are set for a rematch with the Dallas Mavericks, who they defeated in a statement win on Christmas Day in 2020. However, the court isn’t the only place that King James celebrates. Special “Christmas” colorways of his signatures shoes with.
hypebeast.com
genzai and HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Come Together for a Second Collection
Building on a collaboration back in 2021, HYSTERIC GLAMOUR has come together with genzai for a second collection. Teaming up with the streetwear label helmed by UNDERCOVER PRODUCTION by Jun Takahashi art director Tetsuya Nagato and yutori, the special range explores an outlook on spirituality. The special range is developed...
SZA Embraces Y2K Nostalgia in New Crocs Collaboration With Distressed Denim Details and Flip Phone Jibbitz Charms
SZA has teamed with Crocs once again on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The footwear brand and Grammy Award-winning musician revealed on Dec. 1 the release of their second collection, which will be reimagined versions of the Crocs’ Cozzzy Sandal and the Crush Clog silhouettes.More from WWDRoberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2023 The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal will be fuzz lined and will come in a distressed denim print. The SZA x Crocs Classic Crush Clog will be in a heightened silhouette and in the same denim print, this...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Receives a "Year of the Rabbit" Colorway
With 2023 just around the corner, Nike and Jordan Brand are continuing to add to their lineup of “Year of the Rabbit” releases. Now set to mark the Lunar New Year is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Rabbit.”. Limited to just 5,000 pairs,...
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Offgod
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to 17-year-old artist Andrew Mok, better known as Offgod. Laying the blueprint for the next generation of creators, Offgod turns his love for animation, rap, and fashion into unique illustrations and wearable sculptures which have captured an international audience stretching far from his home city of Hong Kong.
