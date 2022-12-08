ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, GA

Fundraiser started for Georgia deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head

By Joey Gill
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — A Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after being shot while trying to break up a fight.

According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and shot once in the back. The fight occurred at a family gathering, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

ABC affiliate WALB-TV reports that a manhunt involving multiple agencies ended with the arrest of Terry Sloan hours after the shooting. Sloan faces multiple felony charges in the incident.

All proceeds from the GoFundMe are set up to go directly to Sgt. Rollins to assist with medical bills and his recovery.

Proceeds can also be made directly to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office .

