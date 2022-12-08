Read full article on original website
Travis County cannot take up Operation Lone Star border arrest cases, Texas appeals court rules
Travis County can't weigh the constitutionality of hundreds of migrants' arrests tied to Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement effort, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. The appeals court prohibited Travis County from resolving any challenges to misdemeanor cases arising in Kinney County. The ruling comes after state District...
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE -- A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video
He was arrested and released earlier this week. A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died. Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department...
Texas Woman Stabs Boyfriend On Thanksgiving For “Not Helping Her With The Bills”
A Texas woman is out on bond after police say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records. Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, was released on bond last Thursday after being charged with aggravated
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Ted Cruz's Daughter 'Okay' After Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Texas Home
Police said officers had responded to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds.
Mom of Texas man held in China for a decade reacts to Brittany Griner's release
AUSTIN, Texas — The release of Brittany Griner brings disappointment to the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongly detained abroad. Brittany Griner and Texan Mark Swidan, who is currently held in China, are among 60 Americans who are hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James w. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of Americans imprisoned abroad.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says
Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias "La Barbie," is "not currently in federal custody" in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN.
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
The motive in Saturday’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was still under investigation, but the details emerging about the suspect suggest a turbulent upbringing.
Woman Pleads Guilty to Helping Bury, Conceal Body of Murdered Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen
Vanessa Guillen’s remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County in Texas in 2020 A Texas woman, who was charged in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact. Cecily Aguilar, 24, also pleaded guilty to three counts of false statement or representation. She faces up to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors said Aguilar helped her boyfriend Army Specialist Aaron Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillen's body "in order to prevent Robinson from...
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Content warning: This article contains reference to murder that some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Netflix released the third installment of the popular docuseries Crime Scene on November 29, and like the first season, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, these crimes have never been solved. The three-episode limited series titled Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields tells the story of the victims whose bodies were dumped (and later found) in a desolate oil field along a 50-mile stretch of highway that runs from Houston, Texas, to the nearby beach town of Galveston. Since the early 1970s, mass numbers of bodies have been discovered in the region, resulting in the area being grimly nicknamed by locals as "The Killing Fields."
Hays CISD leaders show overdose video to students to illustrate dangers of drugs
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story may be difficult to watch for some viewers. On Monday, district leaders at Hays Consolidated Independent School District showed surveillance video of a teen overdosing as a way to raise awareness about the dangers of street pills. The student did survive.
