Travis County, TX

Travis County cannot take up Operation Lone Star border arrest cases, Texas appeals court rules

Travis County can't weigh the constitutionality of hundreds of migrants' arrests tied to Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement effort, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. The appeals court prohibited Travis County from resolving any challenges to misdemeanor cases arising in Kinney County. The ruling comes after state District...
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law

THE TEXAS TRIBUNE -- A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son

A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Mom of Texas man held in China for a decade reacts to Brittany Griner's release

AUSTIN, Texas — The release of Brittany Griner brings disappointment to the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongly detained abroad. Brittany Griner and Texan Mark Swidan, who is currently held in China, are among 60 Americans who are hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James w. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of Americans imprisoned abroad.
Woman Pleads Guilty to Helping Bury, Conceal Body of Murdered Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen’s remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County in Texas in 2020 A Texas woman, who was charged in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact. Cecily Aguilar, 24, also pleaded guilty to three counts of false statement or representation. She faces up to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors said Aguilar helped her boyfriend Army Specialist Aaron Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillen's body "in order to prevent Robinson from...
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Content warning: This article contains reference to murder that some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Netflix released the third installment of the popular docuseries Crime Scene on November 29, and like the first season, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, these crimes have never been solved. The three-episode limited series titled Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields tells the story of the victims whose bodies were dumped (and later found) in a desolate oil field along a 50-mile stretch of highway that runs from Houston, Texas, to the nearby beach town of Galveston. Since the early 1970s, mass numbers of bodies have been discovered in the region, resulting in the area being grimly nicknamed by locals as "The Killing Fields."
