FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
FedEx driver accused in girl's slaying dropped off her gift
The mother of a 7-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted and killed by a FedEx driver said she wanted everyone to know about the "amazing little girl" who would have received the Christmas present that driver dropped off the day she disappeared. “I was robbed of watching her grow...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say
A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and charged in the kidnapping and murder of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said. The disappearance of Athena Strand, who vanished Wednesday from her home in Paradise in Wise County, prompted a large search with around 200 volunteers from the community.
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Texas Attorney Tried to Shoot Bartender Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight While She Was Working, Cops Say
A Texas attorney is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight at her place of employment over the weekend. Gavin Edward Rush, 41, was identified as the man on surveillance footage pulling out a gun at an Austin bar. Two bystanders leapt on him, putting a stop to it all.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
How DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer
On March 25, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji was found buried in a shallow grave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Columbia, Missouri. Above Mengqi's burial site was a juniper tree that would eventually tell investigators who left her lifeless body buried there. "48 Hours'" correspondent Peter...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
The FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home.
10-Year-Old Shot His Mother to Death After She Refused to Buy Him VR Headset: Prosecutors
After it was originally suggested that a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his mother by mistake, family members have reportedly come forward with disturbing details about the child’s history and actions after the deadly incident. The young defendant is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide, one of several crimes...
FedEx driver charged in kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old
A driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged in the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who had disappeared from her home's driveway in Texas, police said. CNN's Ed Lavendera reports.
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
Richard Cottingham, serial killer known as the "Torso Killer," admits murdering 5 women decades ago, including 23-year-old mom
A serial killer known as the "Torso Killer" admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick's death during a trip she made to buy shoes at the suburban Green Acres Mall. Cottingham is believed to be one of America's most prolific serial killers and has already been convicted in 11 other killings.
