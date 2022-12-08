Read full article on original website
hotelnewsresource.com
Hard Rock Has No Plans to Cease Operation of The Mirage
Hard Rock Statement on Inaccurate Reporting on The Mirage. Las Vegas, Dec. 8, 2022 - There are no current plans to cease operation of The Mirage and any reporting to the contrary is inaccurate. Yesterday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board unanimously recommended to the Nevada Gaming Commission that it approve Hard Rock International's licensure and acquisition of The Mirage Hotel & Casino.
Airbnb to crack down on unauthorized NYE parties in Las Vegas
Airbnb plans to ban certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings in Las Vegas and throughout the country.
news3lv.com
Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
news3lv.com
The Jonas Brothers return to Las Vegas for weekend residency in February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Jonas Brothers are celebrating the new year in Las Vegas. The band announced their return to the Dolby Live at Park MGM for three new shows as part of their 'Live in Vegas' residency on February 17, 18, and 19, 2023. This comes following...
news3lv.com
BLM announces recreation fee increase at Red Rock Canyon in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fee increase is coming to Red Rock Canyon next year. On Tuesday, officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the recreation fee increase coming to Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. Starting January 1, 2023, passenger vehicles will be charged a $20...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
Hawaii regular scores $337K jackpot at California Hotel in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A regular visitor to the Ninth Island will be going back to Hawaii six figures richer. John A. from Hawaii hit a $337,654 jackpot while playing at The California Hotel and Casino last week, according to Boyd Gaming. He hit a seven-card straight flush at...
Fox5 KVVU
Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
news3lv.com
Centennial Subaru now hiring for new dealership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Subaru will be opening in the Las Vegas valley soon. That means there are employment opportunities, and general manager Ryon Walters joined us to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
The Jewish Press
Where The Old Country Meets Vegas
Sun-Thur 5-10pm, Friday 11-2pm 3909 W Sahara Ave Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89102. One can argue some of the greatest traditions to come out of Judaism were formed during its time in the desert. One could easily point to the awe-inspiring circumstances that surrounded the creation of matzah: the edible symbol of the miraculous deliverance of a people freed from their bondage by an awe-inspiring G-d. The Jews prepared this special bread, their G-d having already incited and provoked Pharoah in every way possible. Yet for their oppressors, the darkest hour was yet to come; and what would be darkness for some would give way to be the revelation of light for others.
bestoflasvegas.com
Local plumbing company offers latest technology even though firm goes back five generations
Atlas plumbers show up on time, in instantly recognizable uniforms and get the jobs done on budget and with as little extra work as possible. Atlas Plumbing is a full-service plumbing repair and installation company performing all the traditional plumbing services that one would expect, including faucets, toilet, water heaters, water softeners and more.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Enterprise, NV
Enterprise is a township in Las Vegas that was established in December 1996. It covers an area of 46.51 square miles. Enterprise is in Clark County, Nevada, within Las Vegas Valley, where the world-famous Las Vegas Strip is. The area is well-known for its high-end hotels and gambling establishments. Fortunately,...
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a...
Fox5 KVVU
Martin Short, Steve Martin announce 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary comedy duo Martin Short and Steve Martin have announced a return to Las Vegas with a two-show run next September. According to a news release, following their sold-out performances in June 2022, Martin Short and Steve Martin will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a two-night engagement in fall of 2023.
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
lvsportsbiz.com
Selling Sports In Vegas: UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Roll Out Four-Ticket Deal Complete With Chicken Fingers To Lure Fans To Watch Unbeaten Hoopsters at Thomas & Mack Saturday
Happy Holidays. It’s the season for joy and the season to promote sports events. Let’s take a look at the Las Vegas scene on Dec. 12. With the Raiders finding new creative ways to lose heartbreaking games and the Golden Knights coping with injuries after a red-hot start, the UNLV basketball team has roared out to a 10-0 record and has a four-ticket $52 deal for its next game on Saturday against the San Francisco Dons at T-Mobile Arena.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas, Caridad host downtown holiday cleanup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans propped on their best ugly Christmas sweater and joined the community in giving back this season. The City of Las Vegas Department of Neighborhood Services partnered up with Caridad for a community clean-up in downtown Las Vegas. Volunteers joined in on the Christmas...
solarindustrymag.com
Energy Vault Deploying 440 MWh Nevada Energy Storage System for NV Energy
NV Energy, Nevada’s largest public utility, has awarded Energy Vault Holdings Inc. with a project for the deployment of a short duration energy storage solution. The battery energy storage system (BESS), one of the largest in Nevada, is expected to start construction in Q2 2023 with commercial operation expected by the end of 2023.
news3lv.com
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
