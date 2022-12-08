ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, VA

Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’

By Annie Gallo
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This may sound like something out of a movie, but it’s not; a 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange, Virginia.

The cow was in the middle of being taken to be sold to Knights Cattle Company when it jumped off of a trailer. It made its way an eighth of a mile down the road to Orange Family Physicians.

Local self-proclaimed cow catchers Timmy Lamb and his friend Sam Crawford said they received a call about finding the missing cow just ten minutes after returning home from work. They headed to the physician’s office on horseback with a dog to help retrieve the big animal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEhLR_0jcFzFjb00
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’

However, when Lamb and Crawford arrived, the cow was scared and ran around the building, ultimately smashing through the glass doors of the office.

“When it shattered the glass it just kept on running through the building,” Lamb said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnmV4_0jcFzFjb00
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

According to Crawford, the staff looked ghostly when the cow came through the building.

Luckily, the men were able to go inside and bring the cow outside without harm. Lamb roped the cow’s neck and brought it outside where he tied it down to a light pole.

This was definitely a first for Lamb, who said he has roped a lot of cows — but never had to rope one out of a building.

Comments / 16

Guest
4d ago

awww poor moo moo .. running for it's life I hope it goes to a forever farm to graze and be free... awww

Reply
14
Cinny Grau
4d ago

he's probably been waiting over 2hrs for his appt lol

Reply(2)
19
Charmian Fletcher
4d ago

Now the cow should be rewarded with freedom(for its daring escaoe )

Reply
6
 

