ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash

By Michael Martin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8WON_0jcFywM700

A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.

Back on Feb. 17, Dawn Dulyea was on her way to a physical therapy appointment for an arm injury.

She was on Northland Drive, approaching 14 Mile Road, when a field truck she was behind slammed on their brakes to avoid another vehicle coming through the intersection.

"I can't see the traffic light, but I'm paying attention to the vehicles in front of me,” she told FOX 17 Thursday.

“Before I knew it, I was in the back end of that field truck. ... Car is totaled ... I'm pinned inside the vehicle.”

Brain Tumor discovered after traffic stop

She says that police officers who arrived on scene after the crash thought she was under the influence of something.

"I had an officer come up, get right in my face, and accused me of being on heroin and meth," she explained.

She says she was not on any sort of substance — though she may have been acting off because of what was unbeknownst to her going on with her brain.

She was taken to Corewell Health in Greenville, where they performed a CAT scan on the lower portion of her body.

They found that she had fractured her sternum.

She was sent back home but continued to deteriorate.

“As days went by, I couldn't do up my pants, couldn't do up my shirt, can't take a shower, couldn't eat ... nothing,” she said.

Eventually she was brought back to the hospital for a CAT scan on her head.

She returned home after that scan, but about an hour after leaving the hospital she received a frantic call from staff.

"They said it was a matter of life and death. ... They said, 'You have to get back.'”

Transported to Corewell Health in downtown Grand Rapids, Dawn is eventually brought up to speed with what doctors had discovered.

“He says, 'We have to watch you very, very closely until the surgeon gets in. You have to have emergency brain surgery ... and then they showed me the pictures.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zWIS_0jcFywM700 Dawn Dulyea

One of the scans showing the tumor in Dawn's brain

"Honestly, they said this accident was a blessing, because they said I could have been gone within a day or two ... or within seconds, if I made the wrong move,” she explained.

In May, they were able to remove the tumor. Doctors found that it was not cancerous.

“I can't do showers by myself because I've been falling a lot. ... Very lightheaded ... I got my vision back most of the way,” she said.

“My hearing still is not there, and no taste and smell, really ... and they don't know why.”

With her youngest daughter now acting as her caregiver, Dawn is doing her best to keep her spirits up, and remain grateful that the tumor was found when it was.

“So yeah, I'm blessed that happened.”

READ MORE: Muskegon woman celebrates recovery after removal of tennis ball-sized brain tumor

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Grand Haven Woman Hospitalized in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI
9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Auction House Cafe open despite family health crisis

The Miller family is asking for a little patience from patrons and customers of the Auction House Cafe this week. The patriarch of the family, 1966 Wayland High School graduate Tom Miller, was stricken while vacationing in Florida earlier this month and he is now undergoing kidney dialysis. Some family members, including daughter and Auction House proprietor Kim Miller Powers, have flown to Florida to be with Tom and their mother while he recuperates. Tom Miller has had a liver transplant and two heart attacks, and therefore is at risk. Family members debated shutting down the restaurant temporarily, but then decided to keep things going with a skeleton crew.
WAYLAND, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy