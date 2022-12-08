Effective: 2022-12-13 14:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

DODGE COUNTY, MN ・ 43 MINUTES AGO