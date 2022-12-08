ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Nick Smith Jr. named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today. Smith shared the honor with Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend

Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Chauncey Magwood impressed with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Kentucky wide receiver Chauncey Magwood spent the past three days at Arkansas on an official visit. Magwood, 6-0, 198, officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2022, Magwood caught seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He signed with Kentucky out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County in the Class of 2021. He provided feedback on his visit to Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

RECAP: Hogs Win Crimson and Cardinal Classic

TULSA, (Okla.) — What an exciting back and forth opening half. The Hogs and Sooners played in a near-sprint the entire first 20 minutes. Generally, both teams were matching shot for shot, however, OU did lead by as much as 9 early, propped up by an insane 70-plus shooting percentage by the Sooners for the first 13 minutes. An 8-2 run late in the half—all scored by Ricky Council—pushed the Hogs into the lead going into halftime.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wichita Eagle

Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge

FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Takes Down Arkansas State; Improves to 12-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (12-0) delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63. In a competitive game, Arkansas’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks held the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game. Arkansas played seven players, five of which reached double figures, led by Samara Spencer’s 19 points. For the second straight season, Arkansas has defeated all four in-state opponents.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas. Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville. The Morrilton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator

Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Alina Andras

KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation's largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation's largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it's historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

