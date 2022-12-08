TULSA, (Okla.) — What an exciting back and forth opening half. The Hogs and Sooners played in a near-sprint the entire first 20 minutes. Generally, both teams were matching shot for shot, however, OU did lead by as much as 9 early, propped up by an insane 70-plus shooting percentage by the Sooners for the first 13 minutes. An 8-2 run late in the half—all scored by Ricky Council—pushed the Hogs into the lead going into halftime.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO