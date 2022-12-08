Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
KARK
Ask Mike: Portal Gains & Losses, The Impact of Loggains Departure and Is Pitt Getting Shot Down in DC Search?
Q. Our first question is from Larry Shaw who asks: What’s going on with all of these coaching rumors? Four different guys have been mentioned as the likely next DC and yet we still don’t have one. Are that many coaches turning the job down?. A. Probably not....
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
KARK
Nick Smith Jr. named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today. Smith shared the honor with Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists...
littlerocksoiree.com
Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend
Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
KARK
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Jordan Walsh recap win over Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. – Arkansas closed the first half with a 12-4 run, opened the second half with an 11-2 spurt and never looked back in an 88-78 win over Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic, played at the BOK Center. The #9/8 Razorbacks improve...
KARK
Chauncey Magwood impressed with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Kentucky wide receiver Chauncey Magwood spent the past three days at Arkansas on an official visit. Magwood, 6-0, 198, officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2022, Magwood caught seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He signed with Kentucky out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County in the Class of 2021. He provided feedback on his visit to Arkansas.
arkansasfight.com
RECAP: Hogs Win Crimson and Cardinal Classic
TULSA, (Okla.) — What an exciting back and forth opening half. The Hogs and Sooners played in a near-sprint the entire first 20 minutes. Generally, both teams were matching shot for shot, however, OU did lead by as much as 9 early, propped up by an insane 70-plus shooting percentage by the Sooners for the first 13 minutes. An 8-2 run late in the half—all scored by Ricky Council—pushed the Hogs into the lead going into halftime.
Wichita Eagle
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
TE Trey Knox leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After 4 years at Arkansas, Trey Knox has announced he’ll be leaving the Razorbacks and heading into the portal. Knox, the wide receiver who moved over to the tight end room before the 2021 season, committed to the Hogs in October 2018. He chose the Razorbacks over numerous other power 5 […]
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball (4-4) will have another tough road test, going on the road to face #21 Arkansas (11-0) at Bud Walton Arena Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on the SEC Network. The Red Wolves will return the home-and-home after falling 94-71 to the...
KARK
Arkansas Takes Down Arkansas State; Improves to 12-0
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (12-0) delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63. In a competitive game, Arkansas’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks held the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game. Arkansas played seven players, five of which reached double figures, led by Samara Spencer’s 19 points. For the second straight season, Arkansas has defeated all four in-state opponents.
thv11.com
Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas. Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville. The Morrilton...
Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator
Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
Charleston explodes past rival Booneville for 3A state title
By Jeff Halpern LITTLE ROCK — When Charleston beat Booneville 42-14 on Oct. 21 to take over first place in the 3A-1 Conference, the big story line was Booneville was minus eight starters. Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in the Class 3A state championship before an announced crowed of ...
NWA woman missing, now found
ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe. According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord. She has severe diabetic medical issues. 5NEWS will update this...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
