WSAV-TV
Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday
The victim of the shooting on Fort Stewart on Monday was identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman. Hilman was from Plum, Pennsylvania and was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021. Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday. The victim of the...
wtoc.com
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
1 injured in shooting on E. 31st Lane in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Savannah late Sunday night. Police responded to the 1700 block of E 31st Lane around 11 p.m. One man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No further information is available at this time. This is a […]
wtoc.com
Residents feeling unsafe following shooting on 71st St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in September, a 17-year-old Pooler teenager was shot in killed on 71st Street between Ranger and Sanders Streets. Then, this weekend, houses and cars on the same block, damaged by gunfire, a man crashed into a woman’s mailbox, got out of the car, and started shooting.
Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff
Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
WSAV-TV
Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody
A soldier was shot dead on Fort Stewart Monday morning and the suspect is in custody. The soldier’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, according to a Fort Stewart spokesperson. Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody. A soldier was shot dead...
bcso.net
Investigators seek information on suspects involved in an October shooting incident
Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell of Beaufort in connection to an October shooting at a gas station in Burton. Terry-Mitchell is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm. Investigators continue...
wtoc.com
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The soldier shot at Fort Stewart Monday morning has died. Fort Stewart officials say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community. A spokesperson for Fort Stewart says the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Monday beyond this gate at...
WSAV-TV
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
WJCL
Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
WJCL
Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in. Savannah Police detectives are investigating a December 11 homicide on Gateway Boulevard West. According to police, officers responded to the first block of Gateway Boulevard West around 10:30 p.m. for a disorderly person. Upon arrival,...
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information in wreck that seriously injured bicyclist
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a crash involving a bicyclist Sunday night. It happened on Sandhill Road near Elm Street around 6 p.m. The bicyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to an area trauma center where he remains in critical condition, as a result of the crash.
Savannah Man Sentenced To Prison For Violent Kidnapping
SAVANNAH, GA. – A Chatham County man with a long, violent criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after
Ga. man convicted of “nightmarish” kidnapping that left victim near death gets 200+ months in prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been sentenced to more than 200 months in federal prison after a “nightmarish” kidnapping and assault that left his victim near death, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Prosecutors said...
Washington Examiner
Suspect in custody for shooting at Fort Stewart military base in Georgia
One person has been shot at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia. The base said it will not be releasing information on the condition of the victim at this time, per WSAV. A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Emergency services responded...
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
WSAV-TV
News 3 Today Celebrations for December 12, 2022
Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday. The victim of the shooting on Fort Stewart on Monday was identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman. Hilman was from Plum, Pennsylvania and was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021.
WSAV-TV
SPD seeks to ID credit card fraud suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people accused of using a stolen credit card. Two male suspects and one female suspect were captured by surveillance footage. The incident resulted in the use of stolen credit cards for more than $2,000 in purchases.
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
americanmilitarynews.com
Report: Shooting at Fort Stewart in GA; 1 killed
One person was killed and a suspect was arrested Monday in a shooting at the U.S. Army’s Fort Stewart post in Georgia, the base announced. The suspect has not been identified, and the victim’s name won’t be released until next-of-kin are notified, the base tweeted. Law enforcement...
