Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 12, 2022 – After experiencing success in the crypto space, DeFi Yield Protocol announces a complete rebranding to Dypius. The experienced team conducted several months’ worth of research to come up with the best way to represent what it had evolved into over the years. Dypius has the suffix of the nebulae in the galaxy. Nebulae are the formations of gas, dust and other materials that “clump” together to form denser regions in the universe. They attract further matter and eventually become dense enough to form stars, planets and planetary system objects. Dypius is the place of creation of stars, planets and life. This is Dypius, a place to create and shape the future.

