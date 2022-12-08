Read full article on original website
WLUC
Partial sunshine and a snow flurry -- before midweek storm comes in a fury
View NWS alerts in effect HERE. A mostly cloudy start to the week in Upper Michigan with few to scattered flurries amidst lingering high pressure. But, a southwesterly jet draws in a moisture-rich and strong system from the Eastern Plains of Colorado towards the U.P. and Great Lakes Region midweek -- moderate to heavy rain and snow possible Wednesday through Thursday. Midweek travel impacts include slushy/slippery road conditions, low visibility and windy conditions as southeast winds gust over 40 mph at times.
WLUC
Mostly calm stretch before Wednesday snow and rain
Isolated snow showers will mostly affect our central counties for the next few days until our next big system on Wednesday. Conditions on Wednesday are shaping up to be a mix of rain and snow first and then transition into snow by Wednesday evening. The low pressure slowly makes its way more north so snow showers will linger throughout Thursday and Friday. Snowfall amounts are forecasted to be the highest in the southwestern portion of the U.P.
WLUC
Snow showers this evening with isolated snow to follow
Throughout this evening expect roads to be on the snowier side. Snow showers will linger throughout the night but will slowly diminish by Sunday morning. After tonight snow will mostly be isolated in parts of the central and western counties. The next system to keep an eye on is for Wednesday that lasts into Friday. Mixed precipitation starts off on Wednesday and then transitions into snow by Wednesday evening.
WLUC
Respiratory illnesses spread across the Upper Peninsula as winter sets in
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter continues to set in, more people across the U.P. are becoming sick with a variety of respiratory illnesses. This is due to a number of reasons, including more time being spent indoors. “Kids hanging out and getting sick again and none of us wearing...
WLUC
UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 3, a Hessel woman was arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon after she threatened her husband with a gun and fled to the Upper Peninsula. Michigan State Police Alpena Post was called to a report of an assault at a residence on...
WLUC
Michigan Elks Association donates over $14,000 to DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Elks Association presented a check of $14,255 to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans Monday. Home administrator Ron Oja said residents and staff are extremely thankful for the generous donation. “It’s always humbling and it’s always special for us to receive any of these...
WLUC
Balanced scoring benefits NMU Men over LSSU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated the Lake Superior State Lakers 87-72 in a Sunday GLIAC matchup behind significant contributions throughout the lineup. Max Bjorklund once again led the ‘Cats in scoring with 23 points on 7-16 shooting while dishing out 5 assists. Max Weisbrod...
WLUC
U.S. Department of Energy announces $2.5 billion loan for Ultium Cells
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced the closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells on Monday. This closing would help finance their lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Mid-Michigan. Roughly 2,000 construction jobs and 1,700 operations jobs are on their way...
