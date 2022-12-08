ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

LSU prepares for fall commencement ceremonies

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After months of hard work, this December a new group of graduates are poised to emerge from Louisiana State University. The nearly 1,800 new graduates will either enter the working world or continue their academic studies. But before their next chapters unfold, the official...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU big man KJ Williams named SEC Basketball Player Of The Week

BATON ROUGE, La – LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest Saturday in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving. Williams, from Cleveland, Mississippi, had 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-9 from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Gymnastics ranked No. 6 in preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics team ranked No. 6 in the WCGA Preseason Poll, the organization announced on Friday morning. The Tigers totaled 1,434 points amongst the top 36 teams. Members of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association voted the University of Oklahoma the top team heading into the 2023 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76

BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Lutcher wins 9th State Championship

New Orleans – The Lutcher Bulldogs rally from a 12 point deficit in the third quarter to defeat North Desoto 28-25 in the Division II Non-select title game. The Bulldogs win their 9th state championship after a 6 year hiatus under Head Coach Dwain Jenkins. The Griffins finish as the runner-up in their Superdome debut, after a historic run under 4th year Head Coach Dennis Dunn.
LUTCHER, LA
brproud.com

Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Getting Christmas catering? Check out these Baton Rouge restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking to save yourself from the trouble and chaos of Christmas holiday cooking this year? Here are a few Baton Rouge area restaurants offering holiday catering. Bergeron’s City Market: This restaurant located on Jefferson Highway is offering holiday Louisiana favorites on its Christmas catering...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

David McDavid elected Zachary mayor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – David McDavid will be the next Mayor of the City of Zachary. McDavid defeated Francis Nezianya with 55 percent of the vote. McDavid is the City of Zachary’s longtime police chief, while Nezianya is a longtime city councilman. Current Mayor David Amrhein did...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for work release inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a work release facility inmate. James allegedly “walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the inclement weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools that have announced closures:. Central Community School System. Hosanna Christian Academy. West Feliciana Parish Schools. Zachary Community...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy