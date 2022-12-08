Read full article on original website
LSU prepares for fall commencement ceremonies
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After months of hard work, this December a new group of graduates are poised to emerge from Louisiana State University. The nearly 1,800 new graduates will either enter the working world or continue their academic studies. But before their next chapters unfold, the official...
LSU big man KJ Williams named SEC Basketball Player Of The Week
BATON ROUGE, La – LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest Saturday in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving. Williams, from Cleveland, Mississippi, had 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-9 from...
LSU Gymnastics ranked No. 6 in preseason poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics team ranked No. 6 in the WCGA Preseason Poll, the organization announced on Friday morning. The Tigers totaled 1,434 points amongst the top 36 teams. Members of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association voted the University of Oklahoma the top team heading into the 2023 season.
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
Lutcher wins 9th State Championship
New Orleans – The Lutcher Bulldogs rally from a 12 point deficit in the third quarter to defeat North Desoto 28-25 in the Division II Non-select title game. The Bulldogs win their 9th state championship after a 6 year hiatus under Head Coach Dwain Jenkins. The Griffins finish as the runner-up in their Superdome debut, after a historic run under 4th year Head Coach Dennis Dunn.
Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
Simoneaux to coach for Central High, Catholic High starts search for new football coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High’s searching for a new head football coach as David Simoneaux steps down, the school announced Monday. Principal Lisa Harvey thanked Simoneaux for two outstanding seasons in a statement:. “We are grateful for Coach Simoneaux’s leadership and the incredible example he has...
What are the top baby names at Baton Rouge General this year?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge General has released their list of top baby names in 2022. One name has jumped into the top five for boys because of a summer movie that flew up the charts. Maverick is the third most popular baby name and it comes...
Southern University hosts balloon release to honor the memories of Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams, and Dylan Young
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This weekend, Southern University honored the memories of Dylan Young, Tyran Williams, and Broderick Moore. The three band members were killed in a crash Tuesday, December 6. Students, faculty, and staff at Southern University continue to mourn the loss of the three beloved students.
Winning Pick 5 ticket worth more than $25K sold in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in one week, someone took home a large chunk of money playing Pick 5. After the drawing on Tuesday, December 6, we found out the a $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was sold in Assumption Parish. Less than one week...
Baton Rouge featured prominently in debuting series called National Treasure: Edge of History
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, a new series is debuting on Disney + and Baton Rouge will feature prominently in the show. Season 1 of National Treasure: Edge of History premieres a little over one year after it began filming in the Capital City. National Treasure: Edge...
Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
Getting Christmas catering? Check out these Baton Rouge restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking to save yourself from the trouble and chaos of Christmas holiday cooking this year? Here are a few Baton Rouge area restaurants offering holiday catering. Bergeron’s City Market: This restaurant located on Jefferson Highway is offering holiday Louisiana favorites on its Christmas catering...
David McDavid elected Zachary mayor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – David McDavid will be the next Mayor of the City of Zachary. McDavid defeated Francis Nezianya with 55 percent of the vote. McDavid is the City of Zachary’s longtime police chief, while Nezianya is a longtime city councilman. Current Mayor David Amrhein did...
EBRSO searching for work release inmate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a work release facility inmate. James allegedly “walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
Need a reason to enjoy gingerbread? Monday is National Gingerbread House Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Specific aromas are often associated with certain times of year. What scents come to mind when you think of December?. Perhaps the final month of the year conjures thoughts of aromas like peppermint and hot cocoa or freshly baked gingerbread. If the latter scent...
LIST: School closures due to expected inclement weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the inclement weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools that have announced closures:. Central Community School System. Hosanna Christian Academy. West Feliciana Parish Schools. Zachary Community...
Baton Rouge Airport’s new partnership expected to bring more than 1,200 jobs to capital area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) is soaring to new heights thanks to a $113 million investment from Burrell Aviation. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards spoke highly of the collaboration, saying, “I really believe it’s going to take this community, this airport, to the next level.”
