FedEx driver charged in 7-year-old Athena Strand’s death delivered her Christmas present before abducting her, mother says

FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows
Athena Strand's mother Maitlyn Gandy said the driver was delivering a package containing the girl's Christmas package when he abducted and killed her.
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
'You see how karma works?': Woman tells only ABC13 about how she escaped ex abducting her
A woman talked to only ABC13 after quick thinking helped her get away from her ex, who's accused of threatening her with a knife and tying up her son.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Baby and toddler brother found stabbed to death in bathtub, NY cops say. Mom charged
The mother was taken into custody before the bodies were found, police say.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
Daily Beast
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”. Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday...
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl’s Death Remain Held Without Bail
A judge Tuesday denied bail for the adoptive mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old Spring Valley girl who was allegedly starved and beaten over the course of several years, leading to her death last summer. Tuesday’s bail review hearing yielded the first specifics regarding the accusations against Leticia Diane McCormack,...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
How safe are delivery drivers? Brutal murder of Texas girl isn’t the first case to land FedEx in hot water
Texas girl Athena Strand was murdered allegedly at the hands of a FedEx driver. Fox News Digital examined other crimes allegedly carried out by drivers and how a company hires them.
Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand
A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
Washington Examiner
Athena Strand's mother reveals FedEx driver delivered daughter Barbie dolls before killing 7-year-old
The FedEx driver who is accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered a package containing the girl’s Christmas presents just moments before abducting her, according to her mother. During a press conference on Thursday, Strand’s mother revealed the present that was delivered by the delivery driver on the day...
Complex
FedEx Driver Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Texas Girl
A FedEx driver has been arrested after confessing to the kidnapping and killing of a seven-year-old Texas girl who had disappeared earlier this week. NBC News reports Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The victim, Athena Strand, disappeared on Wednesday evening from her father’s home in Paradise, Texas.
‘Killer Sally’: Sally McNeil’s Account of Her Husband’s Murder Does Not Fully Make Sense
The 1995 murder of Ray McNeil was turned into a docuseries titled 'Killer Sally.' The woman in question, his wife, Sally McNeil, shares her side of the story.
Man demanded $300K before killing 4 Chinese nationals at Oklahoma pot farm, prosecutors say
A man accused of killing four people at an illegal Oklahoma marijuana farm last month opened fire after demanding employees give him $300,000 as a return for his “investment” in the illegal operation, prosecutors said. Wu Chen, 45, was formally charged Friday with four counts of first-degree felony...
