Farmington Hills, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia

MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
MONROE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
DETROIT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Two killed in US-23 crash near Brighton

Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash Monday night on US-23 near Brighton. Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry tells GIGO News that they were called out to a crossover crash on US-23, south of Lee Road, at 9:28 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that a semi tractor-trailer...
BRIGHTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Court: Man accused of killing own baby competent for trial, scheduled for January

A man accused of beating his young child to death in a Farmington Hills motel room has been found to be competent for trial, based on a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32, is charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of his 15-month-old son, Isaias Daniel Porras. Police conducting a welfare check found little Isaias dead Oct. 3, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Grand River Avenue near Haggerty Road, where he had been staying with his parents.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against accused shooter

The case against a Farmington Hills felon accused of shooting another man in Farmington has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held recently in 47th District Court, Judge Marla Parker determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Matthew Miquel Jones, 40. Jones is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Nov.1 shooting outside a residence at 33230 Slocum Street.
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car

A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
INKSTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Family mourns Julia Niswender 10 years after killing, seeks justice

Ten years after Julia Niswender, a 23-year-old student at Eastern Michigan University, was killed in her off-campus apartment, her family is still looking for answers and pushing for justice. Her twin sister, Jennifer Niswender, and mother, Kim Turnquist, remain active in keeping the case alive. They said they're frustrated with how the Ypsilanti Police Department has handled the case and would like to see it transferred to Michigan State Police. ...
YPSILANTI, MI

