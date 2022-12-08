Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
The Oakland Press
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
Mom says daughter with autism attacked at Macomb County bus stop
Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia
MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Two killed in US-23 crash near Brighton
Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash Monday night on US-23 near Brighton. Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry tells GIGO News that they were called out to a crossover crash on US-23, south of Lee Road, at 9:28 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that a semi tractor-trailer...
The Oakland Press
Macomb County man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel, police say
A Macomb County driver who had been out for night at a bar was arrested for drunk driving after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car, according to Troy police. Police said the incident took place about 1:30 a. m. Dec. 3 in the area of Rochester Road and Barclay Circle.
Straw buyer appears in court after purchasing the weapon that killed a Detroit police officer
The man who acquired the gun used to kill a Detroit police officer will appear in court Monday for a plea hearing. Sheldon Thomas has been charged with making a straw firearm purchase for the shooter, Ehmani Davis.
The Oakland Press
Court: Man accused of killing own baby competent for trial, scheduled for January
A man accused of beating his young child to death in a Farmington Hills motel room has been found to be competent for trial, based on a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32, is charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of his 15-month-old son, Isaias Daniel Porras. Police conducting a welfare check found little Isaias dead Oct. 3, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Grand River Avenue near Haggerty Road, where he had been staying with his parents.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
Police are still searching for suspects nearly a month following a deadly shooting outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar. They’re asking for tips in locating a person of interest.
The Oakland Press
Case advances against accused shooter
The case against a Farmington Hills felon accused of shooting another man in Farmington has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held recently in 47th District Court, Judge Marla Parker determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Matthew Miquel Jones, 40. Jones is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Nov.1 shooting outside a residence at 33230 Slocum Street.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
Detroit News
Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car
A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
Bloomfield Hills woman who stole $70,000 from elderly veteran sentenced to probation, community service
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Margaret Risdon of Bloomfield Hills was sentenced in 6th Circuit Court to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.
fox2detroit.com
Bloomfield Hills woman sentenced for stealing more than $70K from elderly victim
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Bloomfield Hills woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from an elderly victim, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. Margaret Risdon, 62, was convicted of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000. She was sentenced to three years of...
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
Detroit police announce new non-lethal weapons for officers
The Detroit Police Department on Monday announced that new body cameras and non-lethal weapons would soon be rolling out to officers.
Family mourns Julia Niswender 10 years after killing, seeks justice
Ten years after Julia Niswender, a 23-year-old student at Eastern Michigan University, was killed in her off-campus apartment, her family is still looking for answers and pushing for justice. Her twin sister, Jennifer Niswender, and mother, Kim Turnquist, remain active in keeping the case alive. They said they're frustrated with how the Ypsilanti Police Department has handled the case and would like to see it transferred to Michigan State Police. ...
