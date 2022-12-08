The case against a Farmington Hills felon accused of shooting another man in Farmington has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held recently in 47th District Court, Judge Marla Parker determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Matthew Miquel Jones, 40. Jones is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Nov.1 shooting outside a residence at 33230 Slocum Street.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO