12.11.2022 | 12:57 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash. It was reported a black Toyota Camry was stopped at the light on the outbound feeder rd of the Northwest Fwy and Dacoma St. A white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of the Camry while it was stopped at the light. There was three occupants inside the Camry. The driver and front passenger are okay but the back passenger is deceased at the scene. The three occupants in the Camry know each other. All involved are adults. The male driver of the truck remained at the scene and has been detained. Intoxication investigation is pending on the pickup driver. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO