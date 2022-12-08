ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

fox26houston.com

2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
HUMBLE, TX
onscene.tv

1 Killed After Pickup Truck Slams Into Car At Red Light | Houston

12.11.2022 | 12:57 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash. It was reported a black Toyota Camry was stopped at the light on the outbound feeder rd of the Northwest Fwy and Dacoma St. A white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of the Camry while it was stopped at the light. There was three occupants inside the Camry. The driver and front passenger are okay but the back passenger is deceased at the scene. The three occupants in the Camry know each other. All involved are adults. The male driver of the truck remained at the scene and has been detained. Intoxication investigation is pending on the pickup driver. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Human Remains Found in Burned Vehicle

MCTXSheriff Investigates Human Remains Found in Burned Vehicle. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 5:00 AM, MCTXSheriff Deputies and South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road in a new construction area. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered human remains inside the vehicle. Immediate…
mocomotive.com

Multiple agencies investigating after human remains found in burned vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) – Multiple agencies are investigating after human remains were discovered in a burned vehicle early Saturday morning. According to a press release, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and South Montgomery County Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire in a new construction area at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road around 5 a.m. Deputies then discovered human remains inside the vehicle. The person was not able to be identified on scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Constable Hayden Initiates Bank Watch Initiati

Montgomery County Constable Hayden Initiates Bank Watch Initiative. With “bank jugging” and vehicle break-ins being an ongoing issue, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden initiated a Bank Watch Initiative to identify suspects involved and ultimately prevent these crimes from occurring in our area. On Dec. 8, 2022, Pct. 4…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest

SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
SHENANDOAH, TX

