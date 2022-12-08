Read full article on original website
HPD officer dies after crash involving train, Chief Troy Finner says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department officer who was fighting for his life after he was involved in a crash with a train last week died Monday, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Vidal Lopez, 42, was surrounded by family when he passed, Finner tweeted. "We ask you to...
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down 105 for several hours after a…
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in north Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A head-on collision in north Montgomery County left two people dead and another critically hurt early Sunday, according to authorities. It happened after 1 a.m. along State Highway 105 near South Walker Road between Cut and Shoot and Cleveland. Investigators said the driver of a…
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
‘Multiple’ injuries after church bus flips in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people, including children, were injured Sunday when a small church bus flipped near an apartment in Texas, authorities said. One adult was critically injured when the bus crashed at an apartment complex in eastern Harris County near Houston, KHOU-TV reported. According to a tweet...
1 killed after speeding pickup truck slams into other vehicle in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Houston has taken one person's life overnight Sunday and officers investigating if the driver in the striking vehicle was intoxicated. ALSO OVERNIGHT: 1 killed in T-bone crash with suspected drunk driver in South Houston. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 10100...
2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
1 Killed After Pickup Truck Slams Into Car At Red Light | Houston
12.11.2022 | 12:57 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash. It was reported a black Toyota Camry was stopped at the light on the outbound feeder rd of the Northwest Fwy and Dacoma St. A white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of the Camry while it was stopped at the light. There was three occupants inside the Camry. The driver and front passenger are okay but the back passenger is deceased at the scene. The three occupants in the Camry know each other. All involved are adults. The male driver of the truck remained at the scene and has been detained. Intoxication investigation is pending on the pickup driver. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
MCTXSheriff Investigates Human Remains Found in Burned Vehicle
MCTXSheriff Investigates Human Remains Found in Burned Vehicle. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 5:00 AM, MCTXSheriff Deputies and South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road in a new construction area. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered human remains inside the vehicle. Immediate…
Multiple agencies investigating after human remains found in burned vehicle
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) – Multiple agencies are investigating after human remains were discovered in a burned vehicle early Saturday morning. According to a press release, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and South Montgomery County Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire in a new construction area at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road around 5 a.m. Deputies then discovered human remains inside the vehicle. The person was not able to be identified on scene.
Montgomery County Constable Hayden Initiates Bank Watch Initiati
Montgomery County Constable Hayden Initiates Bank Watch Initiative. With “bank jugging” and vehicle break-ins being an ongoing issue, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden initiated a Bank Watch Initiative to identify suspects involved and ultimately prevent these crimes from occurring in our area. On Dec. 8, 2022, Pct. 4…
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
Westbound traffic back to normal after deadly crash blocks North Loop at North Main, HPD says
Drivers traveling through the area were forced to travel through the scene in one lane Friday afternoon.
2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in Southeast Texas | Who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system is bringing widespread impactful weather across much of the U.S. Locally, Greater Houston sees a risk of thunderstorms that could produce hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. Most of Houston, and areas south and west, are in a marginal (level...
