ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

FDA expands omicron-specific COVID booster vaccine authorization to children under 5

By Bay City News, Gayle Ong
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hczps_0jcFx8iB00

(BCN) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded its authorization for the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine to include children under age 5. Children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years who received the initial Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will become eligible for the Moderna booster if they completed their initial vaccine series at least two months prior.

Juul reaches settlement covering thousands of lawsuits

For children aged 4 and younger who have not yet started their three-dose primary series of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, the updated booster will now be used as the third dose following two doses of the original Pfizer vaccine, according to the FDA. Children who have already received all three vaccine doses in the Pfizer series will not be eligible for a booster dose at this time, FDA officials said, but the agency plans to review safety and effectiveness data in January for giving those children a fourth dose with the updated booster.

“More children now have the opportunity to update their protection against COVID-19 with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so — especially as we head into the holidays and winter months where more time will be spent indoors,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement. The updated, “bivalent” boosters target both the initial COVID-19 strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The updated boosters have been used for all booster vaccinations since the FDA approved them in early September, while the original mRNA vaccines are only currently authorized for initial vaccine series. Anyone age 12 and up was originally eligible for the bivalent booster and children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been eligible since mid-October.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Common side effects are similar to that of the original vaccine, including soreness at the injection site, fatigue and fever.

“Vaccines remain the best defense against the most devastating consequences of disease caused by the currently circulating omicron variant, such as hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“Based on available data, the updated, bivalent vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against COVID-19,” Marks said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Woman fatally stabbed by relative in San Francisco’s Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city’s Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is related to the suspect, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

FDA authorizes Covid omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months old

Children as young as 6 months old can now receive the updated Covid vaccines that target the omicron variant. The FDA's decision to authorize the shots for the youngest kids comes as Covid infections and hospitalizations are increasing nationally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid shots...
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
ABC News

Chocolate Advent calendars voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concerns

The joy of popping open a small cardboard square to reveal and enjoy festive chocolate was cut short at day 10 of the Christmas countdown on one confectioner's Advent calendar this year. Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella...
The Hill

Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
foodsafetynews.com

FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
KRON4 News

CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments a combined total of more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids and now want to know by Dec. 31 whether states are accepting the deals. States announced final details Monday of settlements that the two largest pharmacy chains in […]
OREGON STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy