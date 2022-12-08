Read full article on original website
Finalists announced for temporary legislator in Albuquerque’s west side
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Bernalillo County put out call for applications to temporarily fill an empty seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. Now, they have a list of finalists. They are each vying to represent House District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must […]
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
The National Institute of Flamenco: ‘La Estrella’ at Rodey Theatre
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is proud to present “La Estrella: A Flamenco Journey of the Kings’ Quest” in Albuquerque this weekend. This magical show will feature Flamenco dance and music and a wonderful story that will captivate audiences of all ages.
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request
Albuquerque Police are solving more homicide cases in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2021 was Albuquerque’s deadliest year, with 110 homicides across 105 cases. But that record only stood until November 2022. As of December 9, Albuquerque Police reports the city has seen 115 homicide victims across 108 cases so far this year. Meanwhile, APD is also solving most of those homicide cases. The department’s […]
Sports Desk: Lobos playing late in Las Vegas, hoping to go 10-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobo men’s basketball team want to keep their perfect season intact. The Lobos are in Las Vegas, Nevada for a date against the San Francisco Dons Monday night. “No pressure because at the beginning of this season I could bet you everybody didn’t know that we were […]
30% staff vacancy compounds New Mexico Department of Health challenges
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While New Mexico’s record oil revenues are expected to keep state government financially flush, New Mexico’s Department of Health (NMDOH) is among the state agencies seeking a more funding from the state in the upcoming year. A key focus is improving staffing across a range of programs, as about one-third of its […]
Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
Hundreds of people celebrate the life of Chris Eaton
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held inside the Sandia Prep gymnasium on Sunday afternoon, remembering the life of recently passed Christopher Scott Eaton. Chris Eaton passed away at the age of 35 years old on November 21st. Hundreds of people packed Sandia Prep’s gym on Sunday to honor the reigning New Mexico High […]
PHOTOS: Winter storm leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Monday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in the western and northern parts of the state, as well as the Ruidoso and Alamogordo areas. […]
Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
Lobos come from behind to remain perfect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos kept their spot among the unbeaten Monday night with a 67-64 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the hard-fought come-from-behind win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with a game-high 23 points. The Lobos trailed at halftime 38-31 and […]
New evidence brings more charges for Jeannine Jaramillo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman charged with the murder of two first responders after telling police she had been kidnapped leading them on a wrong way chase down I-25 is facing more charges. The criminal complaint also shows there was a second person in the vehicle with Jaramillo that day before the chase […]
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire
According to AFR, they were called to an apartment around 3:21 p.m.
