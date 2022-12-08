Read full article on original website
Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When we think about the approaching holidays, visions of family gatherings, festive meals, trimmed trees, and wrapped gifts come to mind. But we all know this Christmas vision is not the same for everyone in our community. That’s why we have so many local individuals, businesses, and nonprofits working together to make the season special for everyone, especially the children.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech announces its 2022 winter commencement schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2022 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena. The university said all the...
everythinglubbock.com
Families at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD file complaints of civil rights violations
LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and families of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and Slaton ISD, along with the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil right complaints against the school districts. The violation claims were submitted Monday to the US Department of Education. According to Paige...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
KCBD
Silent Wings Museum to host ‘Holidays on the Homefront’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Silent Wings Museum is hosting Holidays on the Homefront from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages.
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
KCBD
Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
KCBD
‘We will not quit:’ Parents, NAACP demand Lubbock-Cooper school board address claims of racism
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper parents and community activists say the district has not done anything to address claims of racism or promote change since April, when parents claimed their children at Laura Bush Middle School were victims of racial slurs and mistreatment. Parents and representatives for the Lubbock chapter of the NAACP addressed the school board during the public comment section of Monday night’s meeting.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Russ
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Russ KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a 1 1/2 year old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months. Russ is a little shy at first, but would blossom with the right person. He loves other dogs and would do great in a home with a four legged friend. Russ is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
Three Lubbock ISD teams remain in latest TABC Girls Rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – After going 2-0 last week, Frenship fights its way back into the Class 6A top 25, checking in at No. 23 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings released Monday. The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remain the top-ranked team in Class 5A after defeating the No. 2 ranked Amarillo Friday. Lubbock-Cooper […]
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
KCBD
Online operation results in numerous arrests of individuals targeting minors
AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 8 and 9, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents led an operation targeting child sexual predators in the Amarillo area. The operation resulted in multiple arrests for online solicitation of a minor. DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
everythinglubbock.com
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
“We have raised the spirituality of this community,” Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church days before getting historical marker
One of the oldest African American churches in Lubbock, Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, will receive a historical marker.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under...
KCBD
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
KCBD
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington. He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline. Read more about his story...
