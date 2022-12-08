Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
Ask Mike: Portal Gains & Losses, The Impact of Loggains Departure and Is Pitt Getting Shot Down in DC Search?
Q. Our first question is from Larry Shaw who asks: What’s going on with all of these coaching rumors? Four different guys have been mentioned as the likely next DC and yet we still don’t have one. Are that many coaches turning the job down?. A. Probably not....
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Jordan Walsh recap win over Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. – Arkansas closed the first half with a 12-4 run, opened the second half with an 11-2 spurt and never looked back in an 88-78 win over Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic, played at the BOK Center. The #9/8 Razorbacks improve...
Chauncey Magwood impressed with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Kentucky wide receiver Chauncey Magwood spent the past three days at Arkansas on an official visit. Magwood, 6-0, 198, officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2022, Magwood caught seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He signed with Kentucky out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County in the Class of 2021. He provided feedback on his visit to Arkansas.
No. 9 Arkansas out-shoots, out-hustles Oklahoma in 88-78 revenge win in Tulsa
For the ninth time in their first 10 games of the season, the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had to make do without one of their star players. And once again, the Hoop Hogs were up to the task while also exacting a measure of revenge as they out-shot and out-worked unranked Oklahoma, 88-78, on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, avenging last season’s 22-point loss against the Sooners at the same neutral-site venue.
Dowell Loggains headed to South Carolina as OC
FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains is leaving after two seasons with Arkansas to accept the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Loggains, an ace recruiter and former Razorback, coached tight ends for the past two years. Loggains will replace Marcus Satterfield who left to accept the same position at Nebraska on Matt Rhule’s new staff.
Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 12-11-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk get into coaching talks, recent transfers, and portal players. Those transfers include Jacolby Criswell, Andrew Armstrong, and Arland Bruce IV.
J.O. Kelly Middle School 6th Grade Weather Talk
Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the 6th grade class at J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale on December 12, 2022 to talk weather safety. Here's the video shown on the 5 P.M. newscast on KNWA. J.O. Kelly Middle School 6th Grade Weather Talk. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the 6th...
Momentary announces lineup for 2023 FreshGrass festival
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — FreshGrass in Bentonville has announced the lineup and ticket pricing for its 2023 festival at the Momentary on May 19-20. According to a release, Caamp will headline the festival with Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, and more making appearances. The festival is...
12 Days of Local Gifting: The Dotted Pig
We’re continuing our 12 days of gifting, where we show you several gifts for everyone on your nice list over the next 12 days. Watch as Sherry Puttkammer, owner of The Dotted Pig in Rogers joins Good Day NWA to show us the variety of options available at her boutique.
12 Days of Local Gifting: Strider Balance Bikes
It’s day 1 of our 12 days of gifting where we show you several gifts for everyone on your nice list over the next 12 days. Watch as Nicole Dougan, GM at the Strider store in downtown Bentonville joins Good Day NWA to show us what makes Strider bikes great gifts.
