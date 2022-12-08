ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Force of nature' Fiore remembered

Elsie C. (Thornton) Fiore, called a "force of nature" by one who knew well her longtime environmental defense of East Arlington, has died at age 95. Her relatively brief obituary recording her May 14 passing does not sketch the public face of the neighborhood guardian she was in 56 years served at Town Meeting. Some contacted provided piercing memories.
Town rights commission cofounder dies at 66

UPDATED Aug. 4: Susan Rachel McHugh, a cofounder of the Arlington Human Rights Commission in 1993 and its first chairwoman, died in June after a brief illness at age 66. Those who worked with her remembered her immediately after her June 20 passing. The Boston Globe published her obituary July 31.
Local therapist attains MDMA certification, hopes to help those with PTSD in future

The head of a local nonprofit health organization recently completed training on using MDMA to treat people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine)outside of clinical trials currently remains illegal to have or to use. MDMA is often known as a party drug or street drug referred to colloquially...
SEPAC met this morning

The Arlington School Committee Standing Subcommittee, Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC), is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on Zoom. All are welcome to attend. To attend, register in advance here >>. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Approve Minutes. 3. Officers/Committee Reports. 4. Planning Workshops...
First 3-on-3 basketball tourney for grades 3-8 Dec. 28

Looking for something to do over winter break? The Arlington Basketball Club is hosting it first 3-on-3 tournament, which it hopes will be an annual event. Recognizing the growth of youth basketball in Arlington, the club is the host for the tourney on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Ottoson Middle School for boys and girls in third through eighth grades Arlington residents/students only.
