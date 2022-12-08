Looking for something to do over winter break? The Arlington Basketball Club is hosting it first 3-on-3 tournament, which it hopes will be an annual event. Recognizing the growth of youth basketball in Arlington, the club is the host for the tourney on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Ottoson Middle School for boys and girls in third through eighth grades Arlington residents/students only.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO