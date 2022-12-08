Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Jersey City $5M townhome comes with a secret room under stairs
To fully appreciate this story you first must know a little bit about some very old pop culture. Way back in the '60s there was a TV show called "The Munsters" which was a play on monsters. Basically the patriarch of the family was a Frankenstein monster, with his father-in-law being a vampire, son a werewolf, and so on. This was before my time so I only saw these in reruns.
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation
Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.
What’s Moving in to Staples Location in Lawrence, NJ?
A few of the Lawrence community Facebook pages are buzzing today (Tuesday, December 13th) about what may, or may not be, moving into the current Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center once it closes its doors for good in early January. There have been many rumors lately. I spoke with...
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
A wildly popular Korean BBQ chain is opening soon in Hazlet, NJ
There's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A new KPot Korean BBQ is getting ready to open at Hazlet Town Center off Route 35, according to the Asbury Park Press.
tourcounsel.com
Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey
The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
hiseye.org
A customer’s heaven and a fish’s hell: “All you can eat sushi”
Patrons stand mortified as the waiter walks over to the group of teenage boys with a plate of 100 pieces of sushi. The table is already covered with leftover wasabi and everyone at the table feels five pounds heavier than they did an hour ago, but they smile eagerly at the sight of more food. To them, this is just another night enjoying “All You Can Eat Sushi,” a trend that has a cult following within WHS.
Tremendous! Jackson, NJ Christmas house lights set to music
If you're looking for a great place to take the kids this Christmas season, may I suggest you drive by 1 Carlson Court in Jackson?. That's where Michael and Carol Cook have not only decorated their home for Christmas, but put on an incredible show. Check out this video. Michael...
Monmouth County, NJ 2023 Travel Guide cover photo contest underway
FREEHOLD — Calling all photographers! Grab your lens and dial up your imagination. The Monmouth County Board of County of Commissioners has announced its inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1, 2023. The winning photo will be featured on the cover...
Paul Stanley, ahead of Saturday NJ visit, talks KISS, art, music and pizza
You may know him as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and superstar frontman of KISS, but along with rocking, Paul Stanley has had tremendous success as a painter and visual artist with sales reaching into 8 figures — and shows no signs of slowing. Thousands routinely flock...
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
Grisly story of NJ dad killing his family is now a hit podcast
I admit it. Like a lot of others, I am obsessed with true crime podcasts. Especially one that hits as close to home as the new podcast by NJ.com, "Father Wants Us Dead," based on the grisly murders that happened in Westfield. According to NJ.com, it’s one of Apple's top...
Princeton’s holiday events make this time of year magical
Princeton’s favorite time of the year is here and they are ready to host some fun holiday themed activities for the whole family. Not only are these events fun and festive, but they give visitors from other parts of the state the opportunity to tour what is one of the most beautiful cities in New Jersey.
rew-online.com
Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023
JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
These are the 10 most expensive Staten Island homes sold in 2022, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s high-end residential real estate market remained competitive in 2022 — with the top 10 highest selling properties in the borough garnering more than $2 million each. According to records provided by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR), Staten Island’s highest-priced...
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
