ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Jersey City $5M townhome comes with a secret room under stairs

To fully appreciate this story you first must know a little bit about some very old pop culture. Way back in the '60s there was a TV show called "The Munsters" which was a play on monsters. Basically the patriarch of the family was a Frankenstein monster, with his father-in-law being a vampire, son a werewolf, and so on. This was before my time so I only saw these in reruns.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey

The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
PARAMUS, NJ
hiseye.org

A customer’s heaven and a fish’s hell: “All you can eat sushi”

Patrons stand mortified as the waiter walks over to the group of teenage boys with a plate of 100 pieces of sushi. The table is already covered with leftover wasabi and everyone at the table feels five pounds heavier than they did an hour ago, but they smile eagerly at the sight of more food. To them, this is just another night enjoying “All You Can Eat Sushi,” a trend that has a cult following within WHS.
WESTFIELD, NJ
rew-online.com

Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023

JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy